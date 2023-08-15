Colts name quarterback Anthony Richardson season-long starter

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (L) started a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Rookie Anthony Richardson will be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season, coach Shane Steichen told reporters Tuesday.

The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Florida star completed 7 of 12 passes for 67 yards an an interception in the Colts' preseason opener, a 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

"After evaluating training camp, film and all that, I made the decision that Anthony will be the starting quarterback this year for us," Steichen said at a news conference Tuesday in Westfield, Ind. "I like the progress he's made. I'm excited about his future."

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan started 12 games for the Colts last season. He completed 67% of his throws for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while posting a 4-7-1 record as a starter. Backups Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles started three and two games, respectively, in 2022.

The Colts signed quarterback Gardner Minshew in free agency this off-season. Minshew and Richardson rotated with the Colts first-team offense throughout training camp. Richardson then started against the Bills.

Ehlinger is expected to be a third-string option this season.

"We are super excited to have Gardner Minshew," Steichen said. "He is the ultimate teammate, ultimate pro, does everything right. He grinds, grinds and grinds. He is going to be great for Anthony."

The Colts will host the Chicago Bears in another preseason game at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday in Indianapolis and face the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 24 in their preseason finale.

The Colts will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their regular-season opener at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 in Indianapolis.