Colts’ injury updates: Shaquille Leonard expected back soon

The Indianapolis Colts are through the preseason and now will be focused on cutting down the roster to 53 players ahead of the regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But before we get to that, head coach Shane Steichen had some updates—and non-updates—on the status of a few Colts players who have been dealing with injuries.

Here are the latest injury updates as the Colts prepare for the start of the regular season:

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Though the dominating storyline regarding Taylor is the trade reports, the 24-year-old remains on the active/PUP list, per Steichen on Saturday. If Taylor is not traded before Tuesday’s deadline for roster cuts, the Colts must make a decision. They can move him to the 53-man roster or place him on the reserve/PUP list. Going with the latter will force Taylor to miss the first four weeks of the season.

OL Danny Pinter (ankle)

The Colts got some tough news regarding their offensive line depth as Pinter is expected to miss the entire season due to a fractured ankle he suffered during the preseason finale.

LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion)

After being surprisingly active for all of training camp, Leonard has been dealing with a concussion since the final joint practice with the Chicago Bears. He missed the final two preseason games, but Steichen said he’s expected back soon. He remains in the concussion protocol.

Steichen said Speed started showing symptoms of a concussion following the preseason finale and is in the concussion protocol.

CB Julius Brents (hamstring)

The rookie cornerback didn’t play in the preseason finale after suffering a hamstring injury during the joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. Brents also missed the first half of training camp due to a hamstring injury.

WR Mike Strachan (undisclosed)

Strachan has been out with an undisclosed injury since before the second preseason game. No update was provided by Steichen.

C Ryan Kelly (foot)

Kelly has been dealing with a foot injury for a few weeks. No update was provided by Steichen.

G Will Fries (calf)

Fries is dealing with a calf injury and did not play in the preseason finale. No update was provided by Steichen.

TE Jelani Woods (hamstring)

Woods has been out with a hamstring injury since the first practice of training camp. He missed the entire preseason and it isn’t clear when he’ll return. He also missed the spring workouts due to a hamstring injury. No update was provided by Steichen.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire