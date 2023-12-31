Colts improve to 9-7 with 23-20 victory over Raiders

The Colts couldn’t clinch a playoff berth on Sunday, but they did get one step closer to making the postseason in Shane Steichen’s first season as head coach.

Indianapolis defeated Las Vegas 23-20 on Sunday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor gave the Colts an early 7-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown. Josh Downs had gotten Indianapolis in scoring position with a 50-yard reception.

Alec Pierce also had a 58-yard touchdown catch in the first half as the Colts led 14-3 at halftime.

While the Raiders got a little something going with a 15-play drive the third quarter that ended with a Davante Adams 4-yard touchdown, the Colts put up two field goals to go up 20-10 with 7:34 left in the contest.

The Raiders scored with a Daniel Carlson 33-yard field goal with 4:35 left in the game but Matt Gay’s 45-yard field goal with 3:11 made it a two-possession game. Plus, the Raiders did not have any remaining timeouts.

Adams caught a 1-yard touchdown with 43 seconds remaining to pull the Raiders to within three points. But the Colts recovered the onside kick to give the club the win.

Now at 9-7, the Colts are still in a position to clinch a playoff berth with a win next week. Indianapolis will host the Texans in Week 18.

The Raiders fall to 7-9 and they’ll finish the season at home against the Broncos next week.