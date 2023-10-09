Colts expect QB Anthony Richardson to miss 'some time,' unsure about surgery, injured reserve

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) walks to the locker room after getting injured during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Anthony Richardson is going to miss some time.

After Richardson sustained an injury to his throwing shoulder in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that he injured his AC joint and told reporters Monday that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will start next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Beyond that, Richardson's prognosis is unclear. Steichen didn't rule rule out surgery or a stint on injured reserve for the rookie quarterback.

Gardner Minshew will start against Jacksonville.



Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen says Richardson will miss some time, but the team does not know how much time yet. Unsure if Richardson will undergo surgery or be placed on injured reserve at this point. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 9, 2023

Richardson sustained the injury in the second quarter on a tackle by Titans linebacker Harold Landry III that drove his right shoulder into the turf. Richardson immediately tapped his shoulder with his left hand to indicate that he was injured.

Here's a clip of the Anthony Richardson injury#TENvsIND pic.twitter.com/ZhPnbM4drE — crunchypuddle (@crunchypuddle1) October 8, 2023

He left the game and did not return. Minshew finished out the 23-16 Colts victory.