Advertisement

Colts expect QB Anthony Richardson to miss 'some time,' unsure about surgery, injured reserve

Jason Owens
Staff writer
·1 min read
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) walks to the locker room after getting injured during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Anthony Richardson is going to miss some time.

After Richardson sustained an injury to his throwing shoulder in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that he injured his AC joint and told reporters Monday that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will start next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Beyond that, Richardson's prognosis is unclear. Steichen didn't rule rule out surgery or a stint on injured reserve for the rookie quarterback.

Richardson sustained the injury in the second quarter on a tackle by Titans linebacker Harold Landry III that drove his right shoulder into the turf. Richardson immediately tapped his shoulder with his left hand to indicate that he was injured.

He left the game and did not return. Minshew finished out the 23-16 Colts victory.