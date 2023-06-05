Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers apologizes after reports ID him as player who bet on games, including Colts games

Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers apologized Monday following reports that he was the subject of an NFL investigation into violations of the league's betting policy.

The Colts confirmed the existence of the investigation earlier Monday following a report that a then-unidentified player conducted “pervasive” betting activities, including bets on Colts games.

"We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time," the statement reads.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Colts statement arrived moments after sports betting publication Sports Handle reported that the NFL was investigating a Colts player for potential violations of the league's sports betting policy. A source told the outlet that evidence points to the player betting on hundreds of games, with some of those bets being placed on the Colts. It's not clear if he was accused of betting on the Colts to win or lose. The player was not identified in the report, but ESPN later reported that Rodgers was the subject of the investigation. Per Sports Handle, he placed most of his bets in 2022 and some in 2023.

Rodgers: 'I've let people down that I care about'

Rodgers issued his apology on social media following the ESPN report that identified him.

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions, Rodgers wrote. “I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situations. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates.

“I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”

Advertisement

Who is Isaiah Rodgers?

Rodgers, 25, has played three NFL seasons. As a cornerback, he's recorded 3 career interceptions, 10 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 90 tackles. He's returned 61 kicks for an average of 27 yards per return with 1 touchdown.

Rodgers earned a spot in the Colts starting secondary last season after starting the season as a backup. He ended the season on injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury in Week 15. He projected as a likely starter in 2023 after starting nine games last season.

A sixth-round selection in 2020, Rodgers is entering the final year of a four-year rookie contract valued at $5.3 million, according to Spotrac. He's due $2.7 million next season that is not guaranteed.

Advertisement

Rodgers reportedly bet mostly in the $25-$50 range

Per the reports, Rodgers is believed to have placed the bets through an account opened by an acquaintance. Indiana legalized sports betting in 2019. Per ESPN, approximately 100 bets were placed on the account, most of them in the $25-$50 range. One bet was in the low four-figures, according to the report.

Isaiah Rodgers apologized Monday after being named as the subject of an NFL investigation. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Indiana Gaming Commission deputy director Jenny Reske confirmed to Sports Handle that the organization is looking into the allegations in addition to the NFL.

“I can confirm that we have received information pertaining to this matter, and we are following developments,” Reske said. “The IGC is not the lead agency because it involves violations of league policy. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to see if it requires any regulatory action.”

Advertisement

NFL taking aggressive action against players betting on sports

The news arrives weeks after the NFL announced suspensions of five players for violations of the league's gambling policy. Four of those players were Detroit Lions — wide receivers Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill and Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore. The fifth was Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney.

According to the NFL, Cephus, Moore and Toney bet on NFL games during the 2022 season. They were suspended indefinitely. Williams and Berryhill were found to have bet on non-NFL games from a team facility. They were handed six-game suspensions.

The Lions have since released Berryhill, Cephus and Moore. Williams was a first-round pick in the 2022 draft and an integral part of the franchise's future plans. Toney remains with the Commanders.

Advertisement

The Athletic has since reported that a fifth unnamed Lions player is under investigation for alleged violations of the NFL's gambling policy.

The NFL suspended then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a full season in 2022 for violations of the league's sports betting policy. The case was the first high-profile instance of gambling-related league discipline in the aftermath of the widespread legalization of sports betting in 2018 following a favorable ruling by the Supreme Court.

The NFL determined that Ridley bet on the Falcons to win, but not while he was actively with the team. Ridley took a hiatus in 2021 to address his mental health, and placed the wagers during that break, according to the league.

The Falcons have since traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2018 first-round pick was reinstated in March and is eligible to play for the Jaguars this fall.