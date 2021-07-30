Colts’ Carson Wentz out indefinitely with foot injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury late during Thursday’s training camp practice and is out indefinitely, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wentz didn’t practice Friday; second-year quarterback Jacob Eason took over the first-team reps. Wentz is expected to undergo further tests to see how severe the injury is.

Colts fans will likely get flashbacks from the days of Andrew Luck, especially with the ankle injury that wound up being a factor in his retirement.

There is no timeline for Wentz’s return, so it’s best to wait and see before drawing conclusions about the severity of the injury, but this is certainly something to monitor as training camp continues.

While Wentz is out, Eason will work with the first-team offense, and rookie Sam Ehlinger will split the rest of the reps with Jalen Morton.

