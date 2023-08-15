Colts camp observations: Why Anthony Richardson's playmaking key to starting decision

WESTFIELD — Anthony Richardson dropped back, set his feet and saw Alec Pierce streaking for the end zone, a step ahead of Darrell Baker Jr. for the second time in Tuesday’s practice.

Richardson had missed Pierce the first time, underthrowing the deep shot and leaving it too far inside for Pierce to make an adjustment to catch it, but this throw was different. Pierce broke to the inside on a skinny post, and Richardson fired a laser, hitting Pierce in stride for a touchdown of roughly 20 yards.

From a football standpoint, that kind of play is a big reason why Colts head coach Shane Steichen publicly named Richardson the starter minutes after the practice ended.

“He’s got big-time playmaking ability,” Steichen said. “That’s been showcased in training camp, and then obviously, he did some good things in that preseason game. He brings that playmaking ability.”

Gardner Minshew hasn’t displayed the same ability.

The fifth-year veteran has completed a higher percentage of passes during training camp, hitting on 71.6% (91 of 127) to Richardson’s 61.9% (60 of 97).

But Richardson has typically gotten more bang for his buck, pushing the ball downfield more often to players like Pierce while the majority of Minshew’s throws have been short, high-percentage gains. If a veteran quarterback is going to hold off a rookie quarterback who was picked in the top five, he has to be dynamic, and Minshew’s brand of football has been more like a game manager.

When Minshew’s thrown the ball downfield, it’s often been underthrown, the way the ball was placed on Tuesday’s interception, a deep ball attempt that ended up short and in the hands of cornerback Kevin Toliver. Minshew completed 5 of 10 throws Tuesday, and the interception wasn’t the only downfield throw that was a little off the mark. Minshew also missed Pharaoh Brown over the middle on an intermediate route.

Richardson completed 9 of 12 passes in Tuesday’s session, and although there were misses — the badly-placed ball to Pierce, a high throw that tight end Kylen Granson was able to deflect, two sacks by Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam — the rookie also brings an element of explosiveness, both on the ground and through the air.

For example, one of the reasons that Minshew has thrown so many more passes in training camp than Richardson, despite the rookie taking more snaps overall, is Richardson’s running ability. When Minshew’s on the move, he often has trouble making the play. Richardson, on the other hand, can throw on the move, completing throws on the move to Josh Downs twice and hitting Brown down the middle.

Ultimately, on the practice field so far, Minshew has been more consistent, but it’s Richardson who makes the biggest plays.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) passes Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, during training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

Trench fight

One of the tightest position battles in training camp has been playing out on the interior of the defensive line.

The top two Colts defensive tackles are firmly established. DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are one of the best defensive tackle tandems in the game, but Buckner has missed a couple weeks of practice with a foot injury.

Indianapolis knows what it has in Buckner, one of the game’s best defensive tackles, and having him on the sidelines has allowed the Colts to hold a wide-open competition for the backup spots. Veteran Taven Bryan, second-year tackle Eric Johnson, rookie Adetomiwa Adebawore and veteran McTelvin Agim are rotating with the first team next to Stewart, competing for a roster spot.

Bryan signed a one-year deal with $3 million guaranteed in the offseason, but the other three players have flashed at times. Agim batted down a pass in Tuesday’s practice, Johnson stuffed Evan Hull at the line with a nice play, Adebawore has excellent quickness and Johnson, a fifth-round pick out of Missouri State a year ago, has made more plays.

Injury report

A Colts secondary that has been short-handed throughout training camp is finally starting to get healthy.

Starting strong safety Julian Blackmon, starting cornerback Kenny Moore II and starting free safety Rodney Thomas II were all back on the practice field Tuesday, stepping back into the lineup after dealing with hamstring, ankle and toe injuries, respectively.

A few other positions, on the other hand, are still dealing with injury. Right tackle Braden Smith (knee) and backup center/guard Dakoda Shepley were spotted doing on-field work with the trainers during practice, and veteran center Ryan Kelly did not practice for the first time in training camp.

Tight ends Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), Jelani Woods (hamstring) and Drew Ogletree (knee) were also forced to sit out practice, although rookie tight end Will Mallory was back in the lineup.

Buckner (foot), running back Zack Moss (arm), linebacker Segun Olubi (hamstring) running back Jason Huntley, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and wide receiver Vyncint Smith did not practice.

Quick hitters

Dayo Odeyingbo, who continues to play both inside on passing downs and outside in running formations, picked up a tackle-for-loss on Richardson on a running play. … Danny Pinter took the snaps at center with Kelly out of the lineup. … Isaiah McKenzie ans Downs returned punts.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts camp: Why Anthony Richardson's playmaking key to starting decision