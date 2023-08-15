Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 11

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Tuesday preparing for the final week of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

With the Chicago Bears set to arrive in the Circle City this week for joint practices, the Colts had a lighter day in terms of the length of practice. The practices Wednesday and Thursday will be extremely physical against Matt Eberflus’ squad so it makes sense that Shane Steichen wanted to avoid pushing too far.

Here are the news, notes and highlights from Day 11 of Colts training camp:

Shorter session

Practice No. 11 starting for the Colts. Shorter session today with the Bears in town tomorrow and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/LcNBfqaH1m — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 15, 2023

Rodney Thomas II is back

Rodney Thomas is back at practice today — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 15, 2023

Tight ends still missing practice

Colts tight ends are resting again today: Jelani Woods, Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox are all missing practice today. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 15, 2023

Julian Blackmon making his debut

Julian Blackmon will make his training camp practice debut today, back from a hamstring injury that’s been nagging. That’s big. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 15, 2023

Will Mallory also returns

Will Mallory back today — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 15, 2023

Kenny Moore is back, three other starters are out

No sighting of Jonathan Taylor

Here are your #Colts running backs. No sign of Jonathan Taylor here even though he is reportedly back in Westfield. pic.twitter.com/tbPQgohtLU — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 15, 2023

Anthony Richardson working with 1s

Anthony Richardson with the 1s to start 11-on-11. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 15, 2023

Working on the connection with Pitt

Pittman with a inside crosser for nice YAC on 1st play of the 11 on 11 — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) August 15, 2023

More injury updates

Guys who appear to be out today:

Breshad Perriman, Vyncint Smith, Zack Miss, Segun Olubi, Braden Smith, Ryan Kelly, Jelani Woods, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, DeForest Buckner Back: Julian Blackmon, Kenny Moore II, Will Mallory — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 15, 2023

Samson Ebukam returning slowly

Ebukam is playing with 2nd team Defense. Looks like Colts are bringing him back slow from injury. — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) August 15, 2023

Amari Rodgers continues a solid camp

Amari Rodgers with a RZ slant for a TD on 2nd team O. — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) August 15, 2023

Josh Downs working as starting slot WR

Josh Downs was also the slot receiver with the 1s while Isaiah McKenzie is with Gardner Minshew and the 2s. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 15, 2023

Kevin Toliver II with a pick

Gardner Minshew was just picked off by Kevin Tolliver II in 11-on-11. Pass was intended for Ashton Dulin on the sideline, but it wasn’t a great ball (looked underthrown) and Tolliver readjusted to pick it. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 15, 2023

Richardson hits Pierce for a 30-yard TD

Anthony Richardson just hit Alec Pierce on a touchdown pass on a comeback route from about 30 yards away. Maybe they read this story…https://t.co/vJoxc8NvxI — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 15, 2023

Don't sleep on Dallis Flowers

Dallis Flowers with a pass break up on the left, near INT — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) August 15, 2023

Strong day for the rookie QB

Anthony Richardson was efficient today, 9-12 with a well thrown TD to Alec Pierce.

Rough day for Gardner Minshew, who went 5-9 with an INT to Kevin Toliver. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 15, 2023

Anthony Richardson is the starter

Anthony Richardson is the Colts starting QB — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 15, 2023

JT confirmed back at the facility

Steichen said Jonathan Taylor is here at Grand Park. But wasn’t at practice today due to rehabbing. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 15, 2023

