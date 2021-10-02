Colorado's Evan Battey explores a day in Boulder on "Pac-12 Tailgate"
Colorado men's basketball senior forward Evan Battey takes Pac-12 Networks on a behind-the-scenes look at a day in his life on the Boulder campus. “Pac-12 Tailgate,” presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other. Throughout the week leading up to game day, Pac-12 Networks will take fans into the campus experience throughout the Conference, highlighting the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.