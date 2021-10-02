Colorado's Evan Battey explores a day in Boulder on "Pac-12 Tailgate"

The Guardian

Scientists have searching for the bird ever since a kayaker apparently spied one in 2004 – can we be sure it’s really gone? US Fish and Wildlife officials stated that there have been no definitive sightings of the ivory-billed woodpecker since 1944 and ‘there is no objective evidence’ of its continued existence. Photograph: Tomasz Cofta/BirdLife Internatio/PA This week the US government declared the ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 species extinct. They were officially removed from the endangered