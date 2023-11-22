KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This was going to be a brawl.

Boston College is a big, physical ACC team that is long and strong and plays with brute force.

The Colorado State men’s basketball team was up for the fight in a 86-74 win over Boston College.

The paint was a battle zone, and CSU frequently hit the floor for loose balls.

The biggest came past the midpoint of the second half Wednesday at T-Mobile Center when the Rams were wavering a bit.

Boston College had cut a double-digit CSU lead down to two possessions and the Rams were struggling to get into their offense.

How do you break a slump? Easy buckets.

Josiah Strong dove on the floor to create a steal that Nique Clifford threw up to Kyan Evans who dished to Joel Scott for a thunder dunk.

Next possession, Scott jumped a passing lane for a steal and the Rams converted on a Josiah Strong 3-pointer.

That boosted CSU back to a nine-point lead and the Rams controlled it from there.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State basketball team fights off Boston College