Colorado football commit Ben Bouzi is 'total package,' stamped by Deion Sanders

Ebenezer Bouzi of Naples High School poses for a photo on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Ben Bouzi was asked a question by Deion Sanders that made the Naples, Florida native stop and think for a second.

"Why should I give you this opportunity?"

On a three-way phone call with Colorado director of player personnel Corey Phillips and Sanders, Bouzi didn't reply with his physical attributes or a theory of how he can help the Buffaloes on the football field.

Instead, he used a metaphor to describe his life. A life that has been anything but ordinary as of late.

It's exactly what Sanders wanted to hear.

"I told him (Sanders) I've been going up this hill and I'm headed to the top of it, but right as I reach the top, I run into the side of it and go right back down," Bouzi said. "I'll go back up again, doing so good, and go right back down.

"He's like, 'I'm glad you said that because sometimes we just need that extra little push for us to get over that hill.' He said 'this is why I'm here.' In his words, he's like 'I pick one kid from the city, the 239, Naples, Florida or Fort Meyers area, and you're my one kid.'"

It's a conversation that left Bouzi at a loss for words, he said. It also helped him become the latest addition to Colorado's 2024 signing class.

Ben Bouzi is 'one of those total package guys'

Bouzi saw varsity football action as a freshman at Naples High School — and was invited to the 2020 FBU Freshman All-American Bowl — thanks in large part to his natural abilities.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior doesn't just possess elite speed, athleticism and footwork. Bouzi has the ideal physical frame for a shutdown cornerback.

"He's not the tallest guy in the room but he is one of the longest guys in the room," Naples football coach Richard Martin said of Bouzi. "He has an incredible wingspan and he's got an incredible length about him just with the way he opens his gait up and the way he runs.

"To then couple that with the on-field stuff of technique, his commitment to detail, his film study and just him learning how to play the game and his position, he's kind of one of those total package guys."

Bouzi used the early varsity experience as a freshman to rack up 34 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups as a sophomore. He totaled eight PBUs during his junior campaign to go along with 25 tackles and an interception as the 9-3 Golden Eagles fell one game short of the Class 3S Final Four.

The future Buff has been playing football since he was 4 and when he's in between those white lines, he's at peace.

"I feel like when I'm on that field, it just comes naturally," Bouzi said. "My game is just me being me. The best place I can ever be is just on that field and that's where I love to be."

Bouzi's unique talent and love for the game was only amplified by some of the defensive backs he was teammates with at Naples.

Jonas Duclona (Wisconsin), Kerry Brown (Minnesota) and Devin Moore (Florida) are all current Division I DBs who helped mold Bouzi into the next defensive star from Naples.

"He (Bouzi) was able to come in and learn from these guys and not only learn the techniques and how to play the game, but almost how to be a professional," Martin said. "Those guys took such a professional approach to what they did even though they were amateurs and in high school. Bouzi learning all of that and doing all of that, it was just a natural position for him in terms of leadership.

"When he spoke up, when he said something, people listened because he was the one putting the work in. That type of person, people will gravitate towards him and they kind of share in that energy. Bouzi created a lot of that for us."

'There have been some doubtful moments'

There's a reason why Sanders made sure to ask Bouzi, "Why should I give you this opportunity?"

The three-star prospect had offers from Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, Temple and others. That was before Bouzi, a former UMass commit, found himself in legal trouble (charges have since been dropped) last summer.

"I've been with him every step of the way with this stuff and there have been some doubtful moments, some really doubtful moments where he wasn't sure what was going to happen in terms of his future and football," Martin said. "There were a couple conversations where he had just been like 'Coach, I don't know, man, I think it's over.'

"I've always told anyone who will listen, the kid has an incredible heart. The kid is also incredibly smart. Yeah, he's got some demons and, yeah, he's made some mistakes. But he's always owned up to those mistakes and he's always been incredible regretful."

Bouzi had just about everything a high school football star could want. He then lost all of it to the point that he was unsure if he'd ever play again.

To make matters worse, Bouzi had to hear about his mistake in the community, on social media and even in class.

On those days where it felt like his dream was slipping away, it was his mother — without her even knowing — who helped Bouzi stay focused.

"My mom works three jobs and she works day and night," Bouzi said. "I tell myself if my mom can get up every single day and go to work, it's no reason why I can't. That's what gets me up and that's what kept me going after everything."

Now homeschooled, Bouzi's future is no longer in jeopardy like it once seemed to be.

That doesn't mean the work stops, though, especially the kind of work that isn't done on the field.

"The little things he (Sanders) might tell me could change my game a lot but not only that, the biggest thing he loves is character and I feel like that's the biggest thing I've been trying to work on since everything happened," Bouzi said. "I've been trying to work on my character, just the way I speak, the proper things and the little things in my life."

'That's exactly who I want to be around'

Sanders might very well be the person Bouzi is most looking forward to seeing when he arrives in Boulder, but Travis Hunter is a close second.

The 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner — given annually to the most versatile player in college football — alongside another former five-star cornerback in Cormani McClain could play a significant role in Bouzi's development similar to how Duclona, Brown and Moore did at Naples.

"As soon as I get there, that's exactly who I want to be around," Bouzi said of Hunter and McClain. "The first thing I want to do is ask them like 'What is it exactly I need to know to be successful and be where they're at now?'

"I don't even believe this is happening now. It's here. I just have to do my part."

Bouzi's time for disbelief is dwindling as Colorado's season opener against North Dakota State is less than five months away. The next stop on Bouzi's journey presents an opportunity for him to leave all of his mistakes in the past.

It also gives him a chance to prove to all of his supporters — Martin, his mother and others — that they were right about him all along.

"He's a great football player who belongs in a Power 4 conference and is probably going to play sooner than later," Martin said. "Bouzi's going to prove to people what people who are close to him already know which is that he's a great human being.

"He's a phenomenal person who wants to please. He wants to help others and be great at everything he does."

Martin is right that Bouzi wants to help others and be great at everything he does.

His biggest goal at Colorado isn't to start right away, become an All-American or be a first-round NFL draft pick (although each of those are attainable).

Bouzi wants to help "Coach Prime" make history.

"When I was on the call with Coach Corey (Phillips) and Coach Deion (Sanders), he asked me like 'How many Black coaches do you know that's won a (NCAA DI national) championship?' My guess was two and he was like 'Nah, zero,'" Bouzi said.

"Then he said, 'You know who's going to be the first? Deion.' I would love to be a part of that. That'd be a story."

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on X.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado commit Ben Bouzi is 'total package,' stamped by Deion Sanders