Colorado football bolsters running back room with Arkansas transfer Isaiah Augustave

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Isaiah Augustave (23) rushes in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 24, 2023, at Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Less than a week after transfer running back Rashad Amos flipped his commitment from Colorado to Ole Miss, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes landed another talented ball carrier.

Isaiah Augustave committed to Colorado on Thursday after one season at Arkansas. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound RB rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in 2023, doing most of his damage over the final two weeks of the season.

He rushed 14 times for 101 yards against FIU on Nov. 18, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Augustave followed that performance up with a 80-yard, one-touchdown game vs. Missouri in the season finale.

The former four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 chose Arkansas over offers from Florida State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Utah and others.

Augustave has three years of eligibility remaining and will compete with Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch, Charlie Offerdahl and Brandon Hood for playing time.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Former Arkansas RB Isaiah Augustave commits to Colorado football