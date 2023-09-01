Colorado’s defensive keys to the game against TCU

Honesty is needed when getting ready for the season and much like I pointed out in my offense keys to the game, a reset was needed on defense for Colorado. The Buffaloes had one of the worst defenses in school history last season, often allowing opposing offenses to stay on the field and chew up the clock.

Enter NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Coach Sanders has remade the roster while flooding the defense with talent, but one of his best moves could be the assistant he hired to lead the new-look defense. Charles Kelly arrives from Alabama as a great play caller and a tremendous recruiter.

Here are my defensive keys to Colorado’s opener at TCU:

Be stout up front

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last season’s run defense left a lot to be desired. If the front seven can improve to the point of being able to stop the opposing team’s running game, CU will be able to get offenses into longer third downs. How well the line holds up will be a big factor in the outcome of Week 1.

Get TCU off the field on third down

(Courtesy of CU athletics)

Because of CU’s rough run defense last season, opposing offenses routinely faced a third-and-manageable situation last year. The run defense will be better, but Colorado must also be better on third down.

Bring the Horned Frogs down on contact

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Too often last year opposing players broke tackles due to poor angles and an inability to finish. The Buffaloes must be fundamentally sound at the point of attack and take the Horned Frogs to the ground when they get their hands on them.

Get hands on passes

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Colorado is in dire need of getting some game-changing plays from its defense. Pass breakups, interceptions and fumbles will all work.

Bring the heat on passing plays

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Opposing quarterbacks had way too much time in the pocket last year without being harrassed by Colorado pass-rushers. With the talent that CU has brought in on the defensive front, these days should be in the past. Expect to see a lively pass rush that will make life hard on TCU QB Chandler Morris.

