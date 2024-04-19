How to watch the free Colorado Avalanche drone show Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a free drone show happening downtown just after sunset on Friday to kick off celebrations as the Colorado Avalanche heads into their first game in the NHL playoffs this weekend.

The Avs will face the Winnipeg Jets in round one of the playoffs with the first game of the series Sunday at 5 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.

As the team pursues a fourth Stanley Cup, there will be celebrations before each home game.

Avs-themed drone show Friday

The “Avs Playoff Face Off Party” starts Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a free drone show above Ball Arena’s north and south Toyota Camry parking lots. The celebration lasts til 9 p.m. and will also feature a live DJ, food trucks, and giveaways including a pair of tickets to the first home game.

A spokesperson for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment told FOX31 the show features 200 drones. Light rain is expected in Denver weather Friday, but the drones are weatherproof and the show is set to go on.

The drones will create Avs-themed designs and KSE said guests can bring lawn chairs to set up in the parking lots for optimal views.

Avs celebrations to happen before each home game

The party continues throughout the playoffs. New for this year, there are “Party to Puck Drop” celebrations planned for fans starting two and a half hours before each home game at Larimer Square.

Bernie the mascot will be there and events will feature DJs, giveaways including tickets to the game, the Ice Patrol ambassadors and the Celly Squad drumline.

Larimer Square will be decorated with jerseys hanging from the lights above for each player on the playoff roster.

Ninety minutes before puck drop, Bernie and Ice Patrol will lead Avs fans in a half-mile march from there to Ball Arena. Pom poms will be given out to fans before the march.

Additionally, there will be a pregame celebration two hours before puck drop on the Grand Atrium Plaza of Ball Arena for all playoff home games featuring a DJ, beer garden and photo opportunities.

Colorado Avalanche playoff schedule

The first two tilts of the seven-game series will be on the road, and the Avs will return to Ball Arena for games three and four next week.

Game 1: Sunday, Apr. 21 at 5 p.m. (watch on ESPN2)

Game 2: Tuesday, Apr. 23 at 7:30 p.m. (watch on ESPN)

Game 3: Friday, Apr. 26 at 8 p.m. at Ball Arena (watch on TNT, Tru TV, Max)

Game 4: Sunday, Apr. 28 at 12:30 p.m. at Ball Arena (watch on TNT, Tru TV, Max)

Game 5: Tuesday, Apr. 30 (if necessary, time TBD)

Game 6: Thursday, May 2 at Ball Arena (If necessary, time TBD)

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 (if necessary, time TBD)

This year, the Avs are heading into the playoffs with the tagline “All In,” which emerged out of reactions to the team’s “extensive wheeling and dealing” before the trade deadline, according to a press release.

“We kept seeing and hearing ‘All In’ as a phrase fans and the media were using to sum up the team’s vision and commitment towards another deep Stanley Cup run,” Avs vice president of marketing Meredith Lavery McClanahan said. “The guys play all in every game, the front office has proven they’re all in, and Avs Faithful have been all in through 104 consecutive sellouts and counting.”

If the Avs can get four wins in round 1, the divisional semifinals, they will advance to the divisional finals where they will play the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

