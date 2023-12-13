Colorado, Arizona State lead college football transfer portal team rankings for 2024

Michigan State's Sam Leavitt throws a pass before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have recently lost some key players to the college football transfer portal, but Kenny Dillingham's team has also added some key additions for 2024.

One site really likes what the ASU football program has done in the portal so far.

It likes it so much that it has Arizona State ranked No. 2 in its college football transfer portal team rankings for 2024.

247 Sports compiled the rankings and it raved about the Sun Devils' early moves in the transfer portal.

Cody Nagel wrote: "Arizona State and soon-to-be second-year coach Kenny Dillingham are addressing just about every position in the transfer portal with eight commitments already. Most of those additions are coming from other Power Five programs, including former Michigan State quarterback and four-star high school prospect Sam Leavitt. Former Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas is another key addition for the Sun Devils. In two seasons with the Seminoles, Douglas hauled in 25 receptions for 326 yards and four touchdowns."

Only Colorado has a higher ranking than ASU, coming in at No. 1 on the list.

Notre Dame, which has added former ASU player Jordan Clark in the portal, is No. 3, while future ASU Big 12 foe TCU is No. 4 and Kentucky is No. 5.

Of Colorado, Nagel wrote: "Deion Sanders and Colorado are already making big moves in the transfer portal once again looking to repeat with the nation's top incoming class. An obvious emphasis is on improving the offensive line after the Buffaloes ranked last among all Power Five teams in sacks allowed and had the worst rushing offense in the entire FBS last season. Four of the six transfer portal commits up to this point for Colorado are offensive linemen, highlighted by a recent addition of Tyler Johnson, a multi-year starter at Houston."

Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas (85) gets past Southern Mississippi cornerback MJ Daniels (11) for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game on Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. FSU won 66-13.

As for ASU, the Sun Devils have also added LB Jordan Crook from Arkansas, DL J.P. Deeter from Purdue, TE Cameron Harpole from San Diego State, CB Javan Robinson from Washington State, CB Laterrance Welch from LSU and DL Justin Wodtly from Cincinnati.

247 Sports was impressed with ASU's recruiting efforts in the transfer portal.

Nagel added of ASU's class so far: "Arizona State struggled under first-year coach Kenny Dillingham, but the Sun Devils have the largest transfer portal class up to this point with eight commits following a successful weekend of recruiting."

Not a bad start.

