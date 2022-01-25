Collin Morikawa supports Jon Rahm's claim that PGA Tour venues are becoming too easy - Getty Images

While world No 1 Jon Rahm reiterated his opposition to the benign tests presented on the PGA Tour so far this year, Collin Morikawa, the American on the Spaniard’s tail in the rankings, acknowledged his own discomfort at “easy” layouts.

Rahm was competing at the American Express Championship last weekend when the overly amiable challenge of La Quinta became too much. “Piece of s--- f---ing set-up,” Rahm said on one hole. “This is a putting contest week.”

The final scoreboard confirmed his tirade with American Hudson Swafford prevailing on 23 under. This birdie fest came on the back of Hideki Matsuyama winning on 23 under at the Sony Open the week before and the Tournament of Champions, the first event of the year, with Cameron Smith shooting a record 34 under. Rahm was second in Hawaii on 33 under. Cue anger.

“The video’s pretty self-explanatory,” Rahm said in San Diego on Monday. “I mean, we’re the PGA Tour, we’re the best golfers on the planet and we’re playing a course where missing the fairway means absolutely nothing.

“There were times where missing the fairway by an inch was worse than missing the fairway by 20 yards – that to me is a mistake. We played a lot of golf with zero rough. I would like a set-up that would challenge us in every aspect of the game.”

Morikawa understands the frustration. “It’s fun to shoot 34 under sometimes but if I had to do it every week, I’d get kind of sick of it,” he said. “You need a balance.”

Jon Rahm of Spain speaks to the media before the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at the Torrey Pines Golf Course - Shutterstock

With the game’s governing bodies, the R&A and US Golf Association, considering reining back the ball and thus restricting distance, there seems a straightforward solution to protect the integrity of courses. Morikawa was not about to be drawn into that debate – as no superstar golfer worthy of their multi-million dollar endorsements ever should be – but he was at pains to dissuade the course managers from simply piling on the yardages.

“The answer is not making courses longer just so we can have five-irons in,” the Open champion said. Rahm and Morikawa will be relieved to be in fields on the PGA and DP World Tours, where the winning number is highly unlikely to be ridiculously low.

Rahm tees it up at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open, which begins on Wednesday, while Morikawa plays in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates. If Morikawa can leave behind last week’s poor tie for 62nd at Abu Dhabi and win in Dubai he would replace Rahm as No 1, if the latter finishes worse than a two-way tie for eighth.