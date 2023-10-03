College Sports Wire identifies top Pac-12 football performers for Week 5

College Sports Wire has released its top Pac-12 football performers for Week 5 of the 2023 college football season.

The Pac-12 scoreboard looked like this:

“The Washington Huskies had their first scare close game of the season in a 31-24 win over Arizona. USC’s offense was able to save the day in a 48-41 win over Colorado while Oregon dominated Stanford 42-6. Finally, Cal defeated Arizona State 24-21.”

College Sports Wire picked one USC star and one Colorado standout for this week’s collection of Pac-12 superlatives.

There were certainly a lot of highlights from the USC-Colorado game. A total of 89 points were scored. More than 10 touchdowns were scored. Players on both sides stuffed the stat sheet.

You can probably guess the USC player College Sports Wire picked for Week 5. The Colorado player is not Shedeur Sanders. You can click the link and see which CU player torched Alex Grinch’s USC defense on a day when the offenses reigned and the defenses came away beaten and bruised.

*

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

USC win over Colorado feels hollow because Alex Grinch isn’t doing his job.

Experts think Alex Grinch will prevent USC from making the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The coach who ripped Jordan Addison for transferring to USC is now staring at a humiliating season in Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire