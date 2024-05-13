COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College heading back to the NJCAA World Series

May 13—The Odessa College softball team is returning to the NJCAA World Series for the fourth consecutive year.

The Lady Wranglers punched their ticket after a 23-3 victory over Howard College in the Region V West Tournament championship on Saturday at Lubbock Christian's Maner Park.

Odessa College (41-12) will now wait to learn its opponent when the NJCAA World Series bracket is revealed on Tuesday.

The 2024 NJCAA World Series will take place from May 20-25 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.

The Lady Wranglers are coming off two consecutive third place finishes at nationals.