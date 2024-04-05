COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers take first two games in series against Midland College

Apr. 4—MIDLAND — The Odessa College softball team began its series against Midland College by winning both games in Thursday's doubleheader on the road.

The Lady Wranglers won by scores of 6-5 and 10-6, improving to 24-12 overall and 10-0 in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference.

Midland College fell to 31-8, 8-2.

In Game 1, the Lady Wranglers erased a five-run deficit, scoring three runs in the top of the fourth and one run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to complete the comeback.

Odessa College had seven hits and no errors while the Lady Chaps had eight hits and no errors.

Mia Perez pitched the entire game for the Lady Wranglers.

In Game 2, the Lady Wranglers scored four runs in the top the third inning and three in the of the fourth to help set the tone, finishing the game with 14 hits and three errors.

The Lady Chaps had ten hits and no errors.

Pitcher Avery Truss took the win for the Lady Wranglers in the circle.

Both teams will finish up the four-game series with another doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Friday at the Wrangler Softball Complex.