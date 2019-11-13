College Podcast: Serving Life Sentences, Eating Mascots & Week 12 Preview

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel make their triumphant return to the podcast following a wild weekend in Tuscaloosa. Hear all about Dan’s bachelor party shenanigans and the long-awaited Popeyes chicken sandwich review right out the gates. (00:52)

The guys then turn to Coach Orgeron’s epic postgame speech. When can we order the “Roll Tide? What? F---- you!” shirts? (16:30)

Dan, Pat, and Pete then go through the many remaining teams still in the hunt for the playoffs and state their case for the 4th and final spot. Do the Gophers and Bears deserve a shot? Can Auburn make a playoff push? (22:41)

In Big 10 country, Mark Dantonio’s days may be numbered in East Lansing. What has happened to the lowly Spartans and will Harbaugh and Michigan run up the score on Saturday? (35:47)

The Honorable Judges Thamel, Forde and Wetzel then review a fascinating case where a prisoner serving a life sentence may have found a loophole. The guys also preview the biggest games this weekend including The Oldest Rivalry in the South and OU vs Baylor. (42:56)

