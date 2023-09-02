College highlights for new Seahawks CB Kyu Blu Kelly

When it comes to the NFL preseason, it isn’t just an audition for your team, it’s an audition for the other 31 as well. Such is the case for newly acquired cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. Originally a 5th round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 NFL draft, Kelly finds himself already in a new home in Seattle.

The Seahawks have considerable depth in the secondary, but in the NFL there is no such thing as too many good corners. Given his highlights, it’s easy to see why Seattle – or more specifically, Pete Carroll – found Kelly an interesting prospect.

The Seahawks will need all the help they can get at slowing down the sure-to-be-revitalized offense of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Perhaps with Devon Witherspoon dealing with injury, Kelly can find his way to contributing.

