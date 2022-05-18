‘College GameDay’ announces Week 1 destination

ESPN’s “College GameDay” decided its destination for the first week of the 2022 college football season.

The GameDay crew will be in Columbus, Ohio, for the Notre Dame at Ohio State game on Sept. 3.

ESPN picked the Buckeyes’ matchup in Columbus over other intriguing Week 1 matchups such as Utah at Florida, Cincinnati at Arkansas and Georgia-Oregon in Atlanta.

HEY BUCKEYE NATION 🗣️ We're already counting down the days till Sept. 3 for @NDFootball vs. @OhioStateFB 🍿

Some Georgia Bulldog fans will disagree with GameDay’s trip to Columbus, but frankly the top college football pregame show will have a much better environment at an on-campus game as opposed to a neutral site game.

ESPN College Gameday will be at the Ohio State versus Notre Dame game in week one. Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s best chance to host “College GameDay” will be for the Tennessee and Auburn games. The Bulldogs need to have a strong season and hope Auburn or Tennessee enters the game with one or two losses.

“College GameDay” attended multiple Georgia games during the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship run. The more games Georgia wins the more times the Bulldogs will have a chance to be on GameDay. Kirby Smart and Georgia are always one of the top nonconference schedulers in the nation and typically face a pair of Power Five opponents every year in nonconference play.

Both Ohio State and Notre Dame are expected to be ranked in the top 10 heading into the 2022 college football season. The Sept. 3 game between two of the most historically dominant programs in the sport can’t come soon enough.

