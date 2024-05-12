College Football writer ranks Texas No. 2 in way-too-early Top 25

Preseason projections continue to roll in as we enter recruiting season. The Texas Longhorns rank highly in another projection.

Jeff Mezydlo of Yardbarker ranks the Longhorns No. 2. He explained what could make Texas a force leading up to the 2024 season.

“With a trip to the CFP to build on and quarterback Quinn Ewers (64.3 completion percentage, 5,656 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 12 interceptions in 22 career games) back in the fold, the Longhorns again have lofty expectations for 2024. Yes, there likely will be holes to fill on both the defensive line and for those receiving targets. Yes, they will be playing in the SEC, so the competition will stiffen (there’s also a Sept. 7 stop at Michigan). However, Texas will be among the 12 best teams in the nation next season when anything can happen.”

Mezydlo is higher on Texas than most as we look forward to a pivotal fourth season for head coach Steve Sarkisian in Austin. If Sarkisian can follow a 12-win season with another good showing in 2024, we could see Texas return to more of the success it had under former head coaches Mack Brown, Fred Akers and Darrell Royal.

The college football writer shared interesting projections for a handful of teams. The Ohio State Buckeyes are given a lower than usual ranking at No. 5. The Oklahoma State Cowboys (No. 10) and Washington Huskies (No. 12) are given more benefit of the doubt than we would give despite potentially lacking the talent to compete at an elite level this season. The Cowboys return plenty from last season, but displayed a low floor in blowout losses to South Alabama and UCF.

Texas’ rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 24) and Oklahoma Sooners (No. 16), are included in the Top 25 ranking. They might belong higher on the list than Mezydlo gives them credit for in the rankings. The analyst shares that while Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold gave reason for optimism in the Alamo Bowl, the SEC slate is daunting. Mezydlo opines that Texas A&M’s schedule is favorable in that many of its toughest games are at Kyle Field.

It’s uncertain where the Longhorns will end up by season’s end, but the national perception seems to favor the team. Texas looks to live up to its high ranking in 2024.

