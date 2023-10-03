COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB's Landeros named conference Special Teams Player of the Week

Oct. 2—UTPB punter Sergio Landeros was named this week's Lone Star Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

This is the fifth time in program history that a UTPB player has earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Landeros averaged 45.75 yards per punt with his longest of 50 yards in the Falcons' 29-17 win over No. 16-ranked Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.

Landeros also had two punts that went inside the 20-yard line with both of them being downed at the 1-yard line.

One of his punts that landed on the 1-yard line led to a safety on the following play in the fourth quarter.

UTPB is now 4-1, 2-0 and will next face Midwestern State (2-2, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Falls.