College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The college football regular season is in the books, which means the College Bowl Games are set, the Heisman Trophy will be hoisted soon and a new College Football Playoff champion will be crowned in the next month.
This also means it's time for the College Football Transfer Portal, which has turned into its own event, right up there with National Signing Day and the New Year's Six Bowls.
This year's College Football Transfer Portal started Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 and goes until Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.
In 2022, there were nearly 1,300 undergraduates to transfer from one FBS football school to another.
Here is a look at some of the big names entering the transfer portal this year: