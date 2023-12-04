College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

The college football regular season is in the books, which means the College Bowl Games are set, the Heisman Trophy will be hoisted soon and a new College Football Playoff champion will be crowned in the next month.

This also means it's time for the College Football Transfer Portal, which has turned into its own event, right up there with National Signing Day and the New Year's Six Bowls.

This year's College Football Transfer Portal started Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 and goes until Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

In 2022, there were nearly 1,300 undergraduates to transfer from one FBS football school to another.

Here is a look at some of the big names entering the transfer portal this year:

Quarterbacks

Aidan Chiles from Oregon State to Michigan State

Riley Leonard from Duke to Notre Dame

Brock Vandagriff from Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei from Oregon State

Running Backs

Treshaun Ward from Kansas State

Donald Chaney Jr. from Miami

Jordon Simmons from Michigan State

Evan Pryor from Ohio State

Pass Catchers

London Humphreys from Vanderbilt to Georgia

Deion Burks from Purdue

Antwane Wells from South Carolina

Julian Fleming from Ohio State

Tobias Merriweather from Notre Dame to Washington

Offensive Linemen

Keyshawn Blackstock from Michigan State to Arkansas

Zeke Correll from Notre Dame

Zach Carpenter from Indiana

Carter Smith from Indiana

Spencer Brown from Michigan State

Defensive Linemen

Walter Nolen from Texas A&M

RJ Oben from Duke

NaNa Osafo-Mensah from Notre Dame

Linebackers

Chris Paul Jr. from Arkansas

Jaishawn Barham from Maryland

Reid Carrico from Ohio State

Defensive Backs

Toriano Pride from Clemson

Brandon Turnage from Tennessee

Kamari Wilson from Florida

Special Teams

Parker Lewis (K) from Ohio State

Tahveon Nicholson (ATH) from Illinois

Alex Bacchetta (P) from Michigan State

Hank Pepper (LS) from Michigan State