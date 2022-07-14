College football star dies after rock fall
Oregon football star Spencer Webb, 22, died after he hit his head on rock slides near Triangle Lake in Lane County, Oregon, Wednesday afternoon.
The Diamond Hogs gained a much-needed commitment at the catcher position from former Oklahoma Sooner Hudson Polk, who said he will be No. 16 for Razorback baseball in his Instagram bio. Previously, Arkansas had no catcher on the roster and just one commitment from Eastern Oklahoma State’s Parker Rowland. Former Oklahoma catcher Hudson Polk has committed to Arkansas, per his Instagram bio.
The highlights of Brent Venables turn at the podium on day 2 of Big 12 media days.
Though he does not need it, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is getting a chip on his shoulder from national media. Last season, Jefferson had 2,676 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to go with 664 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Entering his second season as the full-time starting quarterback for the Hogs, Jefferson is primed to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference.
CBS Sports ranked the Falcons' roster as the worst in the entire NFL going into 2022
The Republican congressman from Ohio deleted the tweet -- but his critics called him out over it.
Check out these awesome custom Bengals white helmet designs.
“It's just a joke, isn't it?” said reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of his round, which clocked in at 6 hours, 10 minutes.
Players found themselves waiting for long periods on tee boxes and also for second shots into greens.
Report: Sean Payton eyeing three teams for potential return to coaching in 2023, valuing warm weather, competitive rosters, and control over personnel
The ever-polarizing Horns Down hand gesture by opponents of the Texas football team was addressed by Big 12 director of officials Greg Burks.
Which coaches need to win now? Which big jobs could open? We break down what the college football coaching carousel looks like ahead of this season.
Vikings should take notice as the Panthers laughed themselves into an even bigger mess.
At one point in Baker Mayfield‘s four-year run with the Browns, Charean Williams said during an appearance on #PFTPM that Mayfield has more endorsement deals than wins. He now has one fewer endorsement deal. Via Sports Business Journal, Mayfield said during his introductory press conference in Carolina that his arrangement with Progressive Insurance has ended. [more]
So, Deandre Ayton and the Pacers apparently haven't officially submitted his agreed-upon max offer sheet.
There are "rumblings" around NBA circles that after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant would want to return to the Warriors.