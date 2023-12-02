College football scores, updates: Washington holds off Oregon to win Pac-12 championship
Conference championship weekend is here and the first showdown did not disappoint.
No. 3 Washington bounced back after a 21-point run by No. 5 Oregon to beat the Ducks 34-31 in the final Pac-12 championship game and assure itself a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The undefeated Huskies led 20-3 with less than two minutes to go in the first half before Oregon reeled off 21 consecutive points to take a 24-20 lead. But Washington got the lead back for good when Dillon Johnson scored a one-yard TD with 12:23 to go.
Read Nick Bromberg's recap here.
FINAL: Washington 34, Oregon 31
Dillon Johnson runs for another first down and that will DEFINITELY do it! Huskies are Pac-12 champions!
It's ruled an Oregon touchdown! Traeshon Holden with a 63-yard catch and run. This game isn't quite over.
2:14 to play
Washington 34, Oregon 31
Wow, Oregon immediately gets a huge pass downfield that MIGHT be a TD after review.