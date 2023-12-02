Advertisement

College football scores, updates: Washington holds off Oregon to win Pac-12 championship

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
Conference championship weekend is here and the first showdown did not disappoint.

No. 3 Washington bounced back after a 21-point run by No. 5 Oregon to beat the Ducks 34-31 in the final Pac-12 championship game and assure itself a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The undefeated Huskies led 20-3 with less than two minutes to go in the first half before Oregon reeled off 21 consecutive points to take a 24-20 lead. But Washington got the lead back for good when Dillon Johnson scored a one-yard TD with 12:23 to go.

    Two Heisman candidates showing some love:

    No. 3 Washington staves off No. 5 Oregon comeback to win Pac-12 and secure playoff spot

    FINAL: Washington 34, Oregon 31

    Dillon Johnson runs for another first down and that will DEFINITELY do it! Huskies are Pac-12 champions!

    Washington gets the CRUCIAL first down on a gutsy throw to Jalen McMillan on third down!

    That will come close to finishing it off.

    It's ruled an Oregon touchdown! Traeshon Holden with a 63-yard catch and run. This game isn't quite over.

    2:14 to play

    Washington 34, Oregon 31

    Wow, Oregon immediately gets a huge pass downfield that MIGHT be a TD after review.

    With 2:44 left, Huskies can taste the College Football Playoff: