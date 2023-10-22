College football scores, updates: Duke vs. Florida State, Utah vs. USC and more

The first marquee matchup of the day didn't exactly live up to the hype, but the result will go a long way in shaping the Big Ten title race as No. 3 Ohio State topped No. 7 Penn State in a defensive battle. It was yet another deflating big-game loss in a long string of them for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.

The action picked up later as No.6 Oklahoma eked out a win at home against UCF, which missed a two-point conversion in the waning seconds that would've tied the game. Elsewhere, No. 11 Alabama scored 27 consecutive points to blow right by Tennessee and Texas survived its own scare in controversial fashion on the road at Houston.

There are two more ranked vs. ranked games in the evening, as well as a bevy of other matchups with the potential for upsets.

Here's what we're watching on Saturday night (scroll for live updates):

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: FSU -14.5 | Total: 48.5

Florida State and North Carolina seem to have separated themselves from the pack in the ACC race, but we can’t count out Duke. The Blue Devils are 5-1 (2-0 ACC), but QB Riley Leonard status for this game is uncertain due to an ankle injury that kept him out of last week's game. Florida State (6-0) has been rolling lately, but Duke presents a stiff challenge defensively, so FSU will need another strong offensive performance to remain undefeated.

Time: 8 p.m. ET | TV: Fox | Line: USC -7 | Total: 51.5

Utah, despite a barrage of injuries, is still firmly in the Pac-12 title race at 5-1 (2-1 Pac-12). Still without starting QB Cam Rising, the Utes keep finding ways to win. On the other side, USC is coming off an ugly 48-20 road loss to Notre Dame. Caleb Williams, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, had a miserable outing as he threw three first-half interceptions and later had a fumble returned for a score. Even with the loss, the Trojans (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) are undefeated in the Pac-12 and looking to rebound at home. Utah cost USC a CFP berth and Pac-12 title last year, so perhaps Lincoln Riley's team will come out with more focus.