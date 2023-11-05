College football scores, updates: Alabama overwhelms LSU, Washington outlasts USC

No. 8 Alabama keeps finding different ways to win this season. On Saturday night, it pulled away in an offensive shootout for a 42-28 win over No. 14 LSU. The win gives the Crimson Tide control of the SEC West with a clear path to the conference title game.

In the other marquee game of the evening, No. 5 Washington outdid No. 20 USC 52-42 in a wild offensive showcase at the LA Coliseum. The win keeps Washington undefeated and very much alive in the College Football Playoff and Pac-12 title races.

But the drama started well before that as Clemson held on for a 31-23 win over No. 15 Notre Dame despite several late miscues by the Tigers. No. 10 Ole Miss followed that up with a last-second blocked field goal to survive a scare against Texas A&M and Texas needed a fourth-down stop in overtime to overcome Kansas State.

No. 22 Oklahoma State kept the drama alive later in the afternoon, delivering a 27-24 upset win over No. 9 Oklahoma in what is the last Bedlam rivalry game for the foreseeable future. Georgia, meanwhile, held its own against a lively Missouri team in a crucial SEC East clash.