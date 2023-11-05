Advertisement

College football scores, updates: Alabama overwhelms LSU, Washington outlasts USC

No. 8 Alabama keeps finding different ways to win this season. On Saturday night, it pulled away in an offensive shootout for a 42-28 win over No. 14 LSU. The win gives the Crimson Tide control of the SEC West with a clear path to the conference title game.

In the other marquee game of the evening, No. 5 Washington outdid No. 20 USC 52-42 in a wild offensive showcase at the LA Coliseum. The win keeps Washington undefeated and very much alive in the College Football Playoff and Pac-12 title races.

But the drama started well before that as Clemson held on for a 31-23 win over No. 15 Notre Dame despite several late miscues by the Tigers. No. 10 Ole Miss followed that up with a last-second blocked field goal to survive a scare against Texas A&M and Texas needed a fourth-down stop in overtime to overcome Kansas State.

No. 22 Oklahoma State kept the drama alive later in the afternoon, delivering a 27-24 upset win over No. 9 Oklahoma in what is the last Bedlam rivalry game for the foreseeable future. Georgia, meanwhile, held its own against a lively Missouri team in a crucial SEC East clash.

Live Updates
    FINAL: Oregon State 26, Colorado 19

    Oregon State runs for a first down! That will just about do it here in Boulder.

    Colorado touchdown! It ain't over yet. 1:42 to play. One-score game

    Oregon State 26, Colorado 19

    This was eventually ruled a touchdown after review. Arizona in control vs. UCLA, leading 24-10 in the 4th.

    Beavers boot a field goal to extend the lead. 4:47 on the clock in Boulder.

    Oregon State 26, Colorado 12

    Travis Hunter with a 15-yard catch and run for the Colorado touchdown! Buffs have life with 10:41 to play.

    Oregon State 23, Colorado 12

    Colorado is into the red zone after two big pass plays from Shedeur Sanders.

    Best drive of the night for the Buffs' offense, still trailing 23-5.

    That's one way to score two points!