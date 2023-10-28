College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for SEC games in Week 9

The annual rivalry between Georgia and Florida, informally known as the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party," headlines the SEC college football schedule in Week 9.

The Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC) and No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0) travel to Jacksonville, Florida, for their 2:30 p.m. game at EverBank Stadium. Georgia is favored in the game, but will be without all-world tight end Brock Bowers as they try to extend their regular season-winning streak to 35 — and hold off a Florida team looking for its first win in the rivalry since 2020.

Other SEC matchups in Week 9 include South Carolina at Texas A&M; Mississippi State at Auburn; No. 20 Tennesssee at Kentucky; and Vanderbilt at No. 11 Ole Miss. No. 8 Alabama, No. 15 LSU, No. 16 Missouri and Arkansas are on bye this week.

Here's everything to know about the SEC's schedule in Week 9, including times, dates, TV info and more:

SEC football Week 9 schedule

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV South Carolina at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 11 a.m. ESPN No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida Jacksonville, Fla. 2:30 p.m. CBS Mississippi State at Auburn Auburn, Ala. 2:30 p.m. SEC Network No. 20 Tennessee at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 6 p.m. ESPN Vanderbilt at No. 11 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

SEC football results from Week 9

Click here for full results of SEC action in Week 9.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College football schedule today: TV coverage, scores for SEC games