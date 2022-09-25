College Football Rankings AP Top 25 Poll Prediction: Week 4

CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 4? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 4 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
All-Time Preseason AP Rankings

College Football Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 Prediction Week 4

25 Cincinnati Bearcats 3-1 (NR)

24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-1 (21)

23 Florida State Seminoles 4-0 (NR)

22 Pitt Panthers 3-1 (24)

21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-0 (NR)

Coaches Poll Prediction: Week 4

20 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-1 (10)

19 Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (23)

18 BYU Cougars 3-1 (19)

17 Baylor Bears 3-1 (17)

16 Oklahoma Sooners 3-1 (6)

15 Washington Huskies 4-0 (18)

14 Ole Miss Rebels 4-0 (16)

13 Oregon Ducks 3-1 (15)

12 Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 (14)

11 Utah Utes 3-1 (14)

CFN Rankings 1 to 131: After Week 4

10 NC State Wolfpack 4-0 (12)

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (9)

8 Tennessee Volunteers 4-0 (11)

7 USC Trojans 4-0 (7)

6 Kentucky Wildcats 4-0 (8)

2022 Scoreboard, Results: Week 4

5 Clemson Tigers 4-0 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 4-0 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 (1)

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings
AP All-Time Rankings

Story originally appeared on College Football News

Recommended Stories