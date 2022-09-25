College Football Rankings AP Top 25 Poll Prediction: Week 4

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 4? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 4 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

College Football Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 Prediction Week 4

25 Cincinnati Bearcats 3-1 (NR)

24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-1 (21)

23 Florida State Seminoles 4-0 (NR)

22 Pitt Panthers 3-1 (24)

21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-0 (NR)

20 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-1 (10)

19 Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (23)

18 BYU Cougars 3-1 (19)

17 Baylor Bears 3-1 (17)

16 Oklahoma Sooners 3-1 (6)

15 Washington Huskies 4-0 (18)

14 Ole Miss Rebels 4-0 (16)

13 Oregon Ducks 3-1 (15)

12 Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 (14)

11 Utah Utes 3-1 (14)

10 NC State Wolfpack 4-0 (12)

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (9)

8 Tennessee Volunteers 4-0 (11)

7 USC Trojans 4-0 (7)

6 Kentucky Wildcats 4-0 (8)

5 Clemson Tigers 4-0 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 4-0 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 (1)

