College Football Rankings AP Top 25 Poll Prediction: Week 4
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 4? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 4 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
College Football Rankings: AP Poll Top 25 Prediction Week 4
25 Cincinnati Bearcats 3-1 (NR)
24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-1 (21)
23 Florida State Seminoles 4-0 (NR)
22 Pitt Panthers 3-1 (24)
21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-0 (NR)
20 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-1 (10)
19 Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (23)
18 BYU Cougars 3-1 (19)
17 Baylor Bears 3-1 (17)
16 Oklahoma Sooners 3-1 (6)
15 Washington Huskies 4-0 (18)
14 Ole Miss Rebels 4-0 (16)
13 Oregon Ducks 3-1 (15)
12 Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 (14)
11 Utah Utes 3-1 (14)
10 NC State Wolfpack 4-0 (12)
9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (9)
8 Tennessee Volunteers 4-0 (11)
7 USC Trojans 4-0 (7)
6 Kentucky Wildcats 4-0 (8)
5 Clemson Tigers 4-0 (5)
4 Michigan Wolverines 4-0 (4)
3 Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3)
2 Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (2)
1 Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 (1)
