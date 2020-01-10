College Football Podcast: Predicting the title game with a Voodoo Priestess
On this 100th edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde travel to New Orleans for the National Championship and dive right into the madness by previewing the LSU vs Clemson matchup from a French Quarter Voodoo shop.
Before the guys get to the battle of the Tigers, big news broke out in the state of Mississippi when Mike Leach docked his pirate ship in Starkville as the new head coach of the Bulldogs. How will the wild man fare in the SEC and is there a more entertaining in-state coaching duo? (5:10)
Later, Pat, Pete and Dan break down the title game, ask how each defense will stop these two high powered offenses, and which prop bets you should take. (20:20)
Finally, the podcast welcomes Voodoo Priestess Catherina Williams, the oldest living psychic in Louisiana, to predict Monday’s matchup before they ask her some even more important questions like ‘who will ultimately win the Chicken War?’ (41:49)
