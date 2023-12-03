When are College Football Playoff rankings released? Schedule, time for CFP selection show

The wait will be over Sunday when the College Football Playoff committee announces its final top four teams of the 2023 college football season. Whether the decision brings controversy following a weekend of conference championships remains to be seen.

Texas, ranked No. 7 by the CFP committee last week, beat Oklahoma State 49-21 to win the Big 12 Saturday. Longhorns players have their opinions about whether they should be in the final four.

Washington, ranked No. 3 in the country, beat. No. 5 Oregon to likely seal the Huskies into the CFP. No. 8 Alabama upset No. 1 Georgia to win the SEC championship, months after Texas beat them in Tuscaloosa. No. 2 Michigan shutout No. 16 Iowa, 26-0 in the Big Ten championship. And finally, No. 4 Florida State claimed the ACC Championship with a 16-6 win over No. 14 Louisville.

Texas linebacker Marshall Landwehr celebrates after winning the Big 12 Conference Championship Game 49-21 over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Here's what you need to know about the announcement:

When are the College Football Playoff rankings revealed?

Date : Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The final College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be revealed on a show that is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT. However, the final four teams are not likely to be unveiled until later in the show.

What channel is CFP selection show on today?

TV channel : ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

The rankings unveiling will be broadcast on ESPN, as they have every week of the 2023 season. Streaming options for the show include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

College Football Playoff predictions for selection Sunday

Top four teams of College Football Playoff

The CFP announced the follow rankings last week before the conference championship games:

Georgia (12-1, lost to No. 8 Alabama in SEC championship game) Michigan (13-0, beat No. 16 Iowa in Big Ten championship) Florida State (13-0, beat No. 14 Louisville in ACC Championship) Washington (13-0, beat No. 5 Oregon in Pac-12 championship game)

