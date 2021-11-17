College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State make up top four

There wasn't any expectation this week's College Football Playoff committee rankings would change with the seven highest-rated teams all winning in Week 11.

So it was little surprise that No. 1 Georgia was followed by Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State in the top four positions as they were last week. Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State were in the fifth through seventh spots, which the group occupied last week.

All but the unbeaten Bearcats, who are attempting to be the first Group of Five team to make the field, likely control their destiny. Ohio State must face Michigan and Michigan State in the final two weeks. Georgia and Alabama are on a collision course for the SEC title game. Oregon likely has two games against No. 23 Utah ahead. With all the difficulty ahead for its competitors, Cincinnati should move up at some point if it can keep winning.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs for a touchdown as he's chased by Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley during the first half at Neyland Stadium.

The biggest loser of the weekend was Oklahoma. The Sooners slipped five places to No. 13 after their loss to Baylor. The Bears improved two spots to No. 11. Notre Dame supplants Oklahoma at No. 8. Oklahoma State and Wake Forest complete the top 10.

Hoping to finish in position for a New Year's Six bowl, independent Brigham Young stays at No. 14 putting the Cougars just outside of the top 12, a ranking needed to be considered for a berth.

The SEC leads all conferences with six teams in the rankings. The Big Ten was right behind with five. The Big 12 and ACC were next with three.

No. 19 San Diego State, No. 22 Texas-San Antonio and No. 24 Houston are the other Group of Five representatives after Cincinnati and BYU. The highest-rated champion among those conferences is guaranteed a spot in a New Year's Six bowl.

Houston and Mississippi State are the two teams moving into the rankings. Dropping out are Purdue and Auburn.

The final rankings of the season will be released Dec. 5. The semifinals will take place at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

College Football Playoff committee Top 25

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Alabama (9-1)

3. Oregon (9-1)

4. Ohio State (9-1)

5. Cincinnati (10-0)

6. Michigan (9-1)

7. Michigan State (9-1)

8. Notre Dame (9-1)

9. Oklahoma State (9-1)

10. Wake Forest (9-1)

11. Baylor (8-2)

12. Mississippi (8-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-1)

14. Brigham Young (8-2)

15. Wisconsin (7-3)

16. Texas A&M (7-3)

17. Iowa (8-2)

18. Pittsburgh (8-2)

19. San Diego State (9-1)

20. North Carolina State (7-3)

21. Arkansas (7-3)

22 Texas-San Antonio (10-0)

23. Utah (7-3)

24. Houston (9-1)

25. Mississippi State (6-4)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Alabama lead; Cincy No. 5