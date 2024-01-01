College Football Playoff: Michigan vs. Alabama score, highlights, live updates

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

Location: Pasadena

Date: 5 p.m. ET, Jan. 1

TV: ESPN

Line: Michigan -2.5

Total: 45.5

What’s on the line

Michigan: The Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season but are still looking for their first win in the four-team playoff era. Michigan lost to Georgia in the Orange Bowl in 2021 and fell to TCU a year ago in the Fiesta Bowl.

Michigan is also looking for its first national title since the 1997 season and just its second since 1948.

Alabama: Nick Saban’s team has been the most successful of the four-team playoff era. Alabama has missed the playoff just twice over the past decade and has won all but one of its semifinal games. That loss came in the first playoff at the end of the 2014 season when No. 4 Ohio State upset the No. 1 Crimson Tide. Since then, Alabama is 6-0 in semifinal games as it looks for its fourth national title in the playoff era.