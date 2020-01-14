College Football Playoff gear: Shop LSU national championship merchandise here

The LSU Tigers have dethroned the reigning national champions. Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bayou Bengals defeated the Clemson Tigers 42-25 to become this year’s College Football Playoff champions. It’s been more than a decade since their last title, but Ed Orgeron’s men are officially the best team in college football.

[ Find your team's gear in the Yahoo Fanatics Shop ]

Tiger fans, grab your championship apparel ahead of an exciting week of celebrations. The Yahoo Fanatics shop has everything you need to celebrate this historic achievement. Read on to see what we have in stock and let the festivities begin down south.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions Hat

Shop it: $35

Nike LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions T-Shirt

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $35

LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions DVD & Blu-Ray Set

Shop it: $30

LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Shop it: $40

LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions Undefeated T-Shirt

Shop it: $30

LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions Knit Hat

Shop it: $35

Women's LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions Crop T-Shirt

Women's LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions Crop T-Shirt

Shop it: $35

LSU 2019 Nationals Champions Premium Pennant

Shop it: $8

LSU 2019 Multi-National Champions Cap

Shop it: $26

LSU Tigers 2019 National Champions Long Sleeve T-shirt

Shop it: $35

LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions Lanyard

Shop it: $8

LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions 2-Sided Garden Flag

Shop it: $15

Story continues

Women's Nike LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Shop it: $40

Nike LSU College Football Playoff 2019 National Champions Quarter-Zip Jacket

Find women sizes here.

Shop it: $65