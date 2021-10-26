Michigan State still slated for Outback Bowl by CFB analyst Brett McMurphy
Not much has changed for the Spartans lately when it comes to college football analyst Brett McMurphy's weekly bowl projections
Not much has changed for the Spartans lately when it comes to college football analyst Brett McMurphy's weekly bowl projections
College football appears to be more wide-open this year than in recent memory, with several teams in the playoff hunt.
AP Top 25 Poll - where do all the top teams stand in the latest AP college football rankings after Week 8?
You can't be reckless and hold out the bowl, Leach says about Halloween. As for candy corn, "there’s a reason they serve it basically once a year."
Michigan and Michigan State are set to face off this week and fans are getting ready for it.
Can anyone figure out the Big Ten West at this point? It's getting harder to read by the week. We hit on that and more
How do you think Auburn will handle Corral?
"Why would I tell you that now?" Pelosi told CNN's Jake Tapper while laughing. She went on to say she would discuss it with her family first.
Demonstrators stormed a Barclay Center entrance before the Nets home opener over the team's refusal to let unvaccinated Kyrie Irving play.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has the Gators heading to Jacksonville in his latest bowl projections.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway helped autonomous vehicle researchers reach a new milestone over the weekend by hosting its inaugural driverless car race.Driving the news: Nine teams from 21 universities competed to win the $1 million grand prize — with Technical University of Munich (TUM) recording the fastest two-lap average speed of 135.944 mph on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval, per an Indy Autonomous Challenge statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell that penalty was the result of a headset malfunction, a communication issue that has plagued the team this season.
Movin' on up! You have to think that Ohio State likely controls its own destiny in the College Football Playoff race.
50 years ago on Oct. 24, the Detroit Lions' Chuck Hughes had a heart attack and died during a game against the Bears
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had high praise for Carmelo Anthony's performance and hitting a new milestone.
BMW has started building the i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50, aiming for the Tesla Model 3 and the Polestar 2. Here's how much these will cost.
Meyer said that with Lawrence playing well and the guys getting more comfortable in the system, there are no more excuses for the Jags.
Gym footage shows what happened when Thor tested out his hook on unified lightweight world champion Teófimo López
It’s not $500,000, but the Buccaneers fan who gave back the football that Tom Brady used to throw his 600th touchdown pass, has a deal. The Bucs are giving Byron Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, a $1,000 credit at the team store [more]
The man who returned Brady's ball valued at a small fortune wants one more thing from the Bucs quarterback. Will Brady grant his wish?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced how they'll compensate the fan who initially received Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass.