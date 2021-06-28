College Football News Preseason All-ACC Football Team: Preview 2021
Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the ACC season with the College Football News Preseason All-ACC Team & Top 30 players.
2021 ACC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
Atlantic Boston College | Clemson | Florida State
Louisville | NC State | Syracuse | Wake Forest
Coastal Duke | Georgia Tech | Miami
North Carolina | Pitt | Virginia | Virginia Tech
2021 Preseason CFN ACC Offensive Player of the Year
QB DJ Uiagalelei, Soph. Clemson
North Carolina QB Sam Howell could very easily be here, and the hope is for Clemson WR Justyn Ross and Miami QB D’Eriq King to be healthy enough to be in the mix for the ACC Offensive Player of the Year honor, but …
Uiagalelei is a special talent.
It’s putting too much pressure on the guy to step in right away and be what Trevor Lawrence has been for the Tigers over the last three years, but … he’s good enough to step in right away and be what Trevor Lawrence has been for the Tigers over the last three years.
The 6-4, 250-pound former super-recruit came through when Lawrence was out in the middle of the season, throwing for 342 yards against Boston College and 439 against Notre Dame – and now he should do that on a regular basis. He’s got the size, the arm, the mobility, and the team around him to be the big man on the ACC campus.
2021 Preseason CFN ACC Defensive Player of the Year
DT Bryan Bresee, Soph. Clemson
The next great Clemson defensive tackle was expected to be good right away after coming to campus as the 2020 No. 1 recruit in the nation, and he didn’t disappoint as one of the ACC’s best interior linemen.
The 6-5, 300-pounder was a bit banged up at times, but he was still steady throughout the year as a tough presence and quick enough to come up with 33 tackles with four sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss – and he’s just scratching the surface.
Too quick, too athletic, and with the NFL size – and the ability to get a bit bigger and stronger – he finished last year with a strong game against Ohio State and now should be an even more dominant force.
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-ACC Team: Offense
QB – DJ Uiagalelei, Soph. Clemson
RB – Jashaun Corbin, Soph. Florida State
RB – Zonovan Knight, Soph. NC State
WR – Zay Flowers, Jr. Boston College
WR – Jaquarii Roberson, Jr. Wake Forest
TE – Braden Galloway, Sr. Clemson
OT – Ikem Ekwonu, Soph. NC State
OG – Ben Petrula, Sr. Boston College
C – Alec Lindstrom, Jr. Boston College
OG – Lecitus Smith, Jr. Virginia Tech
OT – Zion Johnson, Sr. Boston College
NOTE: Clemson WR Justyn Ross is here when he’s medically cleared to play.
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-ACC Team: Defense
DE – Amare Barno, Jr. Virginia Tech
DT – Bryan Bresee, Soph. Clemson
DT – Tyler Davis, Jr. Clemson
DE – Myles Murphy, Soph.
LB – SirVocea Dennis, Jr. Pitt
LB – Baylon Spector, Jr. Clemson
LB – Payton Wilson, Soph. NC State
CB – Andrew Booth, Jr. Clemson
S – Joey Blount, Sr. Virginia
S – Nolan Turner, Sr. Clemson
CB – Kei’Trel Clark, Soph. Louisville
College Football News 2021 Preseason All-ACC Team: Special Teams
PK – Nick Sciba, Jr. Wake Forest
P – Lou Hedley, Jr. Miami
KR – Zonovan Knight, Soph. NC State
PR – Thomas Thayer, Jr. NC State
College Football News 2021 Preseason Top 30 ACC Players
30. LB Shaka Heyward, Jr. Duke
29. LB Quez Jackson, Jr. Georgia Tech
28. LB Isaiah Moore, Jr. NC State
27. RB Jashaun Corbin, Soph. Florida State
26. LB Mikel Jones, Soph. Syracuse
25. LB Amari Gainer, Soph. Florida State
24. OG Lecitus Smith, Jr. Virginia Tech
23. QB Phil Jurkovec, Jr. Boston College
22. OG Ben Petrula, Sr. Boston College
21. LB Nick Jackson, Jr. Virginia
20. LB James Skalski, Sr. Clemson
19. C Alec Lindstrom, Jr. Boston College
18. DT Miles Fox, Sr. Wake Forest
17. LB Tomon Fox, Sr. North Carolina
16. LB SirVocea Dennis, Jr. Pitt
15. LB Baylon Spector, Jr. Clemson
14. RB Zonovan Knight, Soph. NC State
13. S Bubba Bolden, Jr. Miami
12. WR Jaquarii Roberson, Jr. Wake Forest
11. S Nolan Turner, Sr. Clemson
10. CB Kei’Trel Clark, Soph. Louisville
9. DT Tyler Davis, Jr. Clemson
8. S Joey Blount, Sr. Virginia
7. WR Zay Flowers, Jr. Boston College
6. QB D’Eriq King, Sr. Miami*
5. LB Payton Wilson, Soph. NC State
4. WR Justyn Ross, Jr. Clemson*
3. DT Bryan Bresee, Soph. Clemson
2. QB Sam Howell, Jr. North Carolina
1. QB DJ Uiagalelei, Soph. Clemson
*If healthy and close to 100% by the start of the season
