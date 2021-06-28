College Football News Preseason All-ACC Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the ACC season with the College Football News Preseason All-ACC Team & Top 30 players.

2021 ACC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

Atlantic Boston College | Clemson | Florida State

Louisville | NC State | Syracuse | Wake Forest

Coastal Duke | Georgia Tech | Miami

North Carolina | Pitt | Virginia | Virginia Tech

2021 CFN All-ACC Team | 2021 ACC Top 30 Players

2021 Preseason CFN ACC Offensive Player of the Year

QB DJ Uiagalelei, Soph. Clemson

North Carolina QB Sam Howell could very easily be here, and the hope is for Clemson WR Justyn Ross and Miami QB D’Eriq King to be healthy enough to be in the mix for the ACC Offensive Player of the Year honor, but …

Uiagalelei is a special talent.

It’s putting too much pressure on the guy to step in right away and be what Trevor Lawrence has been for the Tigers over the last three years, but … he’s good enough to step in right away and be what Trevor Lawrence has been for the Tigers over the last three years.

The 6-4, 250-pound former super-recruit came through when Lawrence was out in the middle of the season, throwing for 342 yards against Boston College and 439 against Notre Dame – and now he should do that on a regular basis. He’s got the size, the arm, the mobility, and the team around him to be the big man on the ACC campus.

2021 Preseason CFN ACC Defensive Player of the Year

DT Bryan Bresee, Soph. Clemson

The next great Clemson defensive tackle was expected to be good right away after coming to campus as the 2020 No. 1 recruit in the nation, and he didn’t disappoint as one of the ACC’s best interior linemen.

The 6-5, 300-pounder was a bit banged up at times, but he was still steady throughout the year as a tough presence and quick enough to come up with 33 tackles with four sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss – and he’s just scratching the surface.

Too quick, too athletic, and with the NFL size – and the ability to get a bit bigger and stronger – he finished last year with a strong game against Ohio State and now should be an even more dominant force.

2021 CFN All-ACC Team | 2021 ACC Top 30 Players

CFN 2021 Preseason All-ACC Team

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-ACC Team: Offense

QB – DJ Uiagalelei, Soph. Clemson

RB – Jashaun Corbin, Soph. Florida State

RB – Zonovan Knight, Soph. NC State

WR – Zay Flowers, Jr. Boston College

WR – Jaquarii Roberson, Jr. Wake Forest

TE – Braden Galloway, Sr. Clemson

OT – Ikem Ekwonu, Soph. NC State

OG – Ben Petrula, Sr. Boston College

C – Alec Lindstrom, Jr. Boston College

OG – Lecitus Smith, Jr. Virginia Tech

OT – Zion Johnson, Sr. Boston College

NOTE: Clemson WR Justyn Ross is here when he’s medically cleared to play.

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-ACC Team: Defense

DE – Amare Barno, Jr. Virginia Tech

DT – Bryan Bresee, Soph. Clemson

DT – Tyler Davis, Jr. Clemson

DE – Myles Murphy, Soph.

LB – SirVocea Dennis, Jr. Pitt

LB – Baylon Spector, Jr. Clemson

LB – Payton Wilson, Soph. NC State

CB – Andrew Booth, Jr. Clemson

S – Joey Blount, Sr. Virginia

S – Nolan Turner, Sr. Clemson

CB – Kei’Trel Clark, Soph. Louisville

College Football News 2021 Preseason All-ACC Team: Special Teams

PK – Nick Sciba, Jr. Wake Forest

P – Lou Hedley, Jr. Miami

KR – Zonovan Knight, Soph. NC State

PR – Thomas Thayer, Jr. NC State

College Football News 2021 Preseason Top 30 ACC Players

30. LB Shaka Heyward, Jr. Duke

29. LB Quez Jackson, Jr. Georgia Tech

28. LB Isaiah Moore, Jr. NC State

27. RB Jashaun Corbin, Soph. Florida State

26. LB Mikel Jones, Soph. Syracuse

25. LB Amari Gainer, Soph. Florida State

24. OG Lecitus Smith, Jr. Virginia Tech

23. QB Phil Jurkovec, Jr. Boston College

22. OG Ben Petrula, Sr. Boston College

21. LB Nick Jackson, Jr. Virginia

20. LB James Skalski, Sr. Clemson

19. C Alec Lindstrom, Jr. Boston College

18. DT Miles Fox, Sr. Wake Forest

17. LB Tomon Fox, Sr. North Carolina

16. LB SirVocea Dennis, Jr. Pitt

15. LB Baylon Spector, Jr. Clemson

14. RB Zonovan Knight, Soph. NC State

13. S Bubba Bolden, Jr. Miami

12. WR Jaquarii Roberson, Jr. Wake Forest

11. S Nolan Turner, Sr. Clemson

10. CB Kei’Trel Clark, Soph. Louisville

9. DT Tyler Davis, Jr. Clemson

8. S Joey Blount, Sr. Virginia

7. WR Zay Flowers, Jr. Boston College

6. QB D’Eriq King, Sr. Miami*

5. LB Payton Wilson, Soph. NC State

4. WR Justyn Ross, Jr. Clemson*

3. DT Bryan Bresee, Soph. Clemson

2. QB Sam Howell, Jr. North Carolina

1. QB DJ Uiagalelei, Soph. Clemson

*If healthy and close to 100% by the start of the season

