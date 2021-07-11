College Football News predicts LSU’s 2021 season

Our colleagues at College Football News are continuing their series of previewing the 2021 college football season. This time a preview with game-by-game predictions for the entire Southeastern Conference.

After winning it all in 2019, the Louisiana State Tigers took a major step back with a 5-5 record to close out the pandemic-shortened campaign in 2020. The team needed to replace star quarterback Joe Burrow, a stud receiver in Justin Jefferson among others.

Quarterback Myles Brennan put together some big numbers in only three games played as he split time with Max Johnson and T.J. Finley. With Finley gone, it comes down to the senior Brennan or the sophomore Johnson. The team also has questions about their running backs with Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr, can the duo step up their production in 2021?

With no Terrace Marshall Jr or Ja’Marr Chase who left for the NFL, can a young stud rise to the occasion? Last year, Kayshon Boutte led the team in receiving yards but split targets from Arik Gilbert (now at Georgia) and Marshall (NFL). With no other primary target, Boutte will get his opportunity to be the featured pass-catcher.

CFN predicts that the Tigers will finish second in the SEC West division. LSU Tigers Wire takes a look at the game-by-game breakdown:

Sept. 4: at UCLA Bruins

LSU is set to make its first trip to the Rose Bowl in the regular season ever. This will be the first game for the Tigers inside the historic stadium that hosts the Rose Bowl annually as well as many Super Bowl games.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 1-0

Sept. 11: McNeese State Cowboys

These two schools met back in the 2010 season. The Tigers walked away victorious with a 32-10 victory in Baton Rouge. That year LSU won the Cotton Bowl Classic bowl game over now SEC rivals, Texas A&M.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 2-0

Sept. 18: Central Michigan Chippewas

For the third nonconference game ahead of the SEC opener, the Tigers are set to host Central Michigan. This will be the first meeting between the two schools and CFN predicts a perfect start to the 2021 campaign.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 3-0

Sept. 25: at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Almost a year to the date of last year's debacle, the Tigers head to Starkville to take on the Bulldogs. This time around Myles Brennan and company should be a lot better prepared for Mississippi State and head coach Mike Leach. LSU holds a lead in the all-time series 75-36-3.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 4-0

Oct. 2: Auburn Tigers

Much like the Mississippi State game from the week prior, LSU will have revenge on their mind after the 48-11 loss last season. LSU leads the all-time series 31-23-1 in the battle of the Tigers.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 5-0

Oct. 9: at Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky and Louisiana State haven't met on the field since 2014, the SEC East squad looks to take down the Tigers in Lexington. However, CFN sees this in the favor of the Bayou Bengals. LSU leads the all-time series 40-16-1.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 6-0

Oct. 16: Florida Gators

Last year's meeting between LSU and Florida was an absolute classic for all the wrong reasons. It was a shoe toss that ultimately led to the Gators falling after a missed field goal as regulation ended. CFN doesn't see retribution for the Gators. Florida leads the all-time series 33-31-3.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 7-0

Oct. 23: at Ole Miss Rebels

Prior to the open date on the schedule, LSU must travel to Ole Miss to take on the Rebels. For the first time on the season, CFN sees the Tigers falling. The loss would snap a five-game winning streak for LSU, the Tigers hold the all-time series lead 64-40-4.

CFN Prediction: Loss

Record Tally: 7-1

Nov. 6: at Alabama Crimson Tide

One of the biggest rivalry games in all of sports, Alabama and LSU are set for a collision course on Nov. 6 in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers haven't won consecutive games since 2010-11 seasons, as it has been a struggle for them overall. LSU looks for revenge but likely will fall short as CFN predicts. Alabama leads the all-time series 54-26-5.

CFN Prediction: Loss

Record Tally: 7-2

Nov. 13: Arkansas Razorbacks

LSU and Arkansas will play for The Boot trophy in their matchup. LSU hasn't lost this matchup since 2015, last season the Tigers won 27-24. The all-time series record favors Louisiana State, 42-22-2.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 8-2

Nov. 20: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

In-state opponents LSU and Louisiana-Monroe will meet in Death Valley for the first time since the 2014 season. They have met three times in their history since 2003, with every game being played in Baton Rouge. In 2014, LSU won that matchup 31-0 en route to an 8-5 record.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 9-2

Nov. 27: Texas A&M Aggies

For the season finale, LSU will host the Aggies to Death Valley. These two teams have developed quite the rivalry since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012. In that time the Tigers have a 7-2 record against them. Overall, LSU owns the all-time series 34-22-3.

CFN Prediction: Win

Record Tally: 10-2

