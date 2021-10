College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 8, highlighted by USC vs Notre Dame, Clemson at Pitt, and Tennessee at Alabama

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

CFN Expert NFL Week 7 Picks

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State

7:30, ESPN2

Line: Coastal Carolina -4, o/u: 59.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Coastal Carolina

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Coastal Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Appalachian State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Coastal Carolina

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Coastal Carolina

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Coastal Carolina*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Coastal Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Coastal Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Coastal Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Appalachian State

CONSENSUS PICK: Coastal Carolina

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Tulane at SMU

7:30, ESPN

Line: SMU -13.5, o/u: 70

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: SMU

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com SMU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com SMU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SMU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: SMU*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: SMU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: SMU*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: SMU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: SMU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SMU*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: SMU*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: SMU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: SMU

CONSENSUS PICK: SMU

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Louisiana at Arkansas State

7:30, ESPNU

Line: Louisiana -18, o/u: 70

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Louisiana

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Louisiana

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Louisiana

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Louisiana*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Louisiana*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Louisiana

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Louisiana*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Louisiana*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Louisiana

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Louisiana

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Louisiana*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Louisiana

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arkansas State

CONSENSUS PICK: Louisiana

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte

7:30, CBS Sports Network

Line: Florida Atlantic -7, o/u: 57

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Florida Atlantic*

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Florida Atlantic

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Florida Atlantic

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Florida Atlantic

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Florida Atlantic*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Florida Atlantic*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Florida Atlantic

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Florida Atlantic

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Florida Atlantic*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Florida Atlantic

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Florida Atlantic

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Charlotte

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Charlotte

CONSENSUS PICK: Florida Atlantic

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

San Jose State at UNLV

11:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: San Jose State -5, o/u: 46.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Jose State

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com San Jose State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com San Jose State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: UNLV

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UNLV

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Jose State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Jose State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: UNLV

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Jose State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Jose State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Jose State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Jose State*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Jose State

CONSENSUS PICK: San Jose State

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Middle Tennessee at UConn

6:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Middle Tennessee -15, o/u: 555

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: MTSU*

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com MTSU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com MTSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: MTSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: MTSU*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: MTSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: MTSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: MTSU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: MTSU*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN MTSU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: MTSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: MTSU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UConn

CONSENSUS PICK: MTSU

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Memphis at UCF

7:00, ESPN2

Line: UCF -2, o/u: 63

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: UCF

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Memphis

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com UCF

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Memphis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Memphis

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: UCF

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCF

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Memphis

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: UCF*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Memphis

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCF

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Memphis

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCF

CONSENSUS PICK: UCF*

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Colorado State at Utah State

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Colorado State -3.5, o/u: 58

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Colorado State

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Colorado State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Utah State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Colorado State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Utah State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Colorado State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Utah State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Utah State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Colorado State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Colorado State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Colorado State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Utah State

CONSENSUS PICK: Colorado State

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Washington at Arizona

10:30, ESPN2

Line: Washington -18, o/u: 44.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Washington

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Washington

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Washington

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Washington*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Washington

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Washington

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Washington*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington*

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Cincinnati at Navy

12:00, ESPN2

Line: Cincinnati -27.5, o/u: 49.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Cincinnati

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Cincinnati

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Cincinnati

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Navy

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Illinois at Penn State

12:00, ABC

Line: Penn State -23.5, o/u: 46.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Penn State*

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Penn State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Penn State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Penn State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Penn State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Penn State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Penn State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Penn State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Penn State*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Illinois

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Oklahoma at Kansas

12:00, ESPN

Line: Oklahoma -39, o/u: 67.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Oklahoma

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oklahoma

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oklahoma*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kansas

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Wisconsin at Purdue

3:00, BTN

Line: Wisconsin -3, o/u: 40

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Wisconsin

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Wisconsin

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Purdue

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Purdue

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Purdue

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Purdue

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Purdue

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wisconsin

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Wisconsin

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wisconsin

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Purdue

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Clemson at Pitt

3:30, ESPN

Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 47.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Pitt*

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Pitt

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Clemson

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Pitt

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Clemson

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Pitt*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Clemson

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Pitt

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Clemson

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Clemson

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Pitt

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pitt

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pitt

CONSENSUS PICK: Pitt*

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

LSU at Ole Miss

3:30, CBS

Line: LSU 75.5, o/u: 9.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ole Miss

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Ole Miss*

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ole Miss

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ole Miss

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ole Miss*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ole Miss*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ole Miss

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ole Miss*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ole Miss*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ole Miss*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ole Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

3:30, FOX

Line: Iowa State -7, o/u: 47

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oklahoma State

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Oklahoma State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Iowa State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Iowa State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Iowa State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Iowa State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Iowa State*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oklahoma State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oklahoma State

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Oregon at UCLA

3:30, ABC

Line: UCLA -2.5, o/u: 59

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Oregon

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Oregon

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oregon

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: UCLA

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oregon

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Oregon

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: UCLA

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: UCLA

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UCLA

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Nevada at Fresno State

7:00, FS2

Line: Fresno State -3, o/u: 62.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Fresno State

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Fresno State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Fresno State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Fresno State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Nevada

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Fresno State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Fresno State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Nevada

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Fresno State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Fresno State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Fresno State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Fresno State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Fresno State

CONSENSUS PICK: Fresno State

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

San Diego State at Air Force

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Air Force -3.5, o/u: 40

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: San Diego State

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com San Diego State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com San Diego State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Air Force

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Diego State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Air Force

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Air Force

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Air Force

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Diego State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Air Force

CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Tennessee at Alabama

7:00, ESPN

Line: Alabama -25, o/u: 67

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Alabama

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Alabama

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Alabama

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

NC State at Miami

7:30, ESPN2

Line: NC State -3, o/u: 51.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: NC State

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com NC State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com NC State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NC State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: NC State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NC State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NC State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: NC State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NC State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: NC State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NC State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: NC State

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Ohio State at Indiana

7:30, ABC

Line: Ohio State -20, o/u: 60.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Ohio State*

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Ohio State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ohio State*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ohio State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Ohio State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

South Carolina at Texas A&M

7:30, SEC Network

Line: Texas A&M -21, o/u: 45

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas A&M

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Texas A&M

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Texas A&M

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas A&M*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas A&M

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Texas A&M

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas A&M

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Texas A&M

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas A&M

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas A&M*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas A&M

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas A&M

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas A&M

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

USC at Notre Dame

7:30, NBC

Line: Notre Dame -6.5, o/u: 58

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Notre Dame

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Notre Dame

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Notre Dame*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Notre Dame*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

New Mexico State at Hawaii

12:00, FloFootball

Line: Hawaii -18, o/u: 60

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Hawaii*

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com Hawaii

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Hawaii

Jeff Feyerer, CFN Hawaii*

Pete Fiutak, CFN Hawaii*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com Hawaii

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com Hawaii*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Hawaii

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com Hawaii

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Hawaii

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com Hawaii*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com Hawaii*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN New Mexico St

CONSENSUS PICK: Hawaii*

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 111-44, ATS: 73-85-2

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

SU: 110-49, ATS: 68-68-2

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com

SU: 115-45, ATS: 73-63-2

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com

SU: 113-47, ATS: 78-79-2

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 112-48, ATS: 77-81-2

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 106-54, ATS: 75-83-2

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

SU: 116-44, ATS: 84-74-2

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 112-48, ATS: 76-82-2

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 117-43, ATS: 83-75-2

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

SU: 112-48, ATS: 89-69-2

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 112-48, ATS: 80-78-2

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 113-47, ATS: 76-82-2

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

SU: 95-39, ATS: 63-70-1

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 106-50, ATS: 75-79-2

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 98-36, ATS: 67-66-1

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

SU: 110-50, ATS: 80-78-2

John Williams, SoonersWire.com

SU: 88-47, ATS: 64-70-2

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 61-75, ATS: 74-60-2

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 95-41, ATS: 76-58-2

Week 8 College Football Expert Picks

