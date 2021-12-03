College football expert picks and predictions for conference championship week

Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

Here are our expert picks for conference championship week, but first, our results after Week 13.

Results so far through 12 weeks

RESULTS SO FAR

@PhilHarrisonBW: 130-53 straight up, 90-93 against the spread

@MarkRussell1975: 129-54 SU, 98-85 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 123-60 SU, 92-91 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 131-52 SU, 94-89 ATS

Pac-12 Championship - Oregon vs. Utah

Ohio State and what name, image, and likeness means for its athletics

Nov 30, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes fans show their spirit against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Friday, Dec. 3

8 p.m. EST | ABC

Tipico Line: Utah -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon

@MarkRussell1975: Utah

@JoshKeatley16: Utah

CONSENSUS PICK: Utah

Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Dec. 4

Noon EST | ABC

Tipico Line: Oklahoma State -4.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State

@MarkRussell1975: Baylor

@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma State

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State

SEC Championship - Georgia vs. Alabama

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Dec. 4

4 p.m. EST | CBS

Tipico Line: Georgia -5.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia

@JoshKeatley16: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

AAC Championship - Houston at Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrate after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the 1st half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Dec. 4

4 p.m. EST | ABC

Tipico Line: Cincinnati -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Cincinnati*

@MarkRussell1975: Houston

@JoshKeatley16: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati*

Big Ten Championship - Michigan vs. Iowa

Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half H| at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Dec. 4

8 p.m. EST | Fox

Tipico Line: Michigan -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan*

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan*

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan*

ACC Championship - Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Dec. 4

8 p.m. EST | ABC

Tipico Line: Pittsburgh -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wake Forest

@MarkRussell1975: Pittsburgh

@JoshKeatley16: Wake Forest

CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest

