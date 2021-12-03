College football expert picks and predictions for conference championship week
Every year (and every week of the CFB season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. Also, as an added bonus you didn’t know you even craved, we’ll throw in six of the top games across the college football slate for the week. This week though, we’re taking a look at all of the Power Five conference championships and what we might see from Cincinnati in the AAC Championship game.
So let’s get rolling on our last picks before all the bowl games are decided. As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus -3.5 over an opponent: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Here are our expert picks for conference championship week, but first, our results after Week 13.
Results so far through 12 weeks
RESULTS SO FAR
@PhilHarrisonBW: 130-53 straight up, 90-93 against the spread
@MarkRussell1975: 129-54 SU, 98-85 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 123-60 SU, 92-91 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 131-52 SU, 94-89 ATS
Pac-12 Championship - Oregon vs. Utah
Nov 30, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes fans show their spirit against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Friday, Dec. 3
8 p.m. EST | ABC
Tipico Line: Utah -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon
@MarkRussell1975: Utah
@JoshKeatley16: Utah
CONSENSUS PICK: Utah
Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Dec. 4
Noon EST | ABC
Tipico Line: Oklahoma State -4.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oklahoma State
@MarkRussell1975: Baylor
@JoshKeatley16: Oklahoma State
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State
SEC Championship - Georgia vs. Alabama
Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Dec. 4
4 p.m. EST | CBS
Tipico Line: Georgia -5.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia
@MarkRussell1975: Georgia
@JoshKeatley16: Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
AAC Championship - Houston at Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrate after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the 1st half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Dec. 4
4 p.m. EST | ABC
Tipico Line: Cincinnati -10.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Cincinnati*
@MarkRussell1975: Houston
@JoshKeatley16: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati*
Big Ten Championship - Michigan vs. Iowa
Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half H| at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Dec. 4
8 p.m. EST | Fox
Tipico Line: Michigan -10.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan*
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan*
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan*
ACC Championship - Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh
Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Dec. 4
8 p.m. EST | ABC
Tipico Line: Pittsburgh -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wake Forest
@MarkRussell1975: Pittsburgh
@JoshKeatley16: Wake Forest
CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest
[listicle id=68930]
[listicle id=69082]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.
1
1