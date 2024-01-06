College Football Early Odds for 2024-25 National Championship

We haven’t put a bow on the 2023-24 college football season yet but already we have odds for who hoists the national championship trophy in January of 2025.

As a reminder, next year the playoff format changes from the current four-team playoff to a 12-team playoff with first round games set to be played on college campuses.

So who has the best odds of making it to the championship game and winning it all next year?

Notre Dame will enter with high expectations and they’re listed fairly high, but still a considerable amount from the top. Below are the teams with the best odds to win it all according to Fan Duel.

100-1: Arizona, Auburn, Louisville, Utah

Almost a handful of teams came in with 100-1 odds to win next year’s national championship. If I’m taking a longshot from this group I’d certainly consider Arizona who moves to the Big 12 and should be among the favorites to win the conference title and receive the first-round playoff bye that would come with that.

80-1: Miami

Seemingly each year on national signing day, Miami makes its case for being back as they bring in a massive recruiting haul. The wiser ones of us know that is the only big day of the year the Hurricanes get a big national win these days. You’re better off sending whatever you’d bet on Miami to a charity because you’d just be making a donation anyway.

60-1: Kansas State

Kansas State is always a solid program and should be more than OK in the new-look Big 12. However, they need to replace a quarterback as well as offensive coordinator Collin Klein who left the Wildcats post to head to Texas A&M.

50-1: Tennessee

Two years ago Tennessee upset Alabama and was at one point ranked as the nation’s top team. Can the Vols bounce back and again be a playoff threat in 2024? They’ll need a far more consistent offense than they got in 2023.

50-1: Washington

It won’t be a rebuild like most teams go through but Washington should expect a significant step back in 2024 as they transition to life in the Big Ten without all-world quarterback Michael Penix and a good amount of the talent around him.

50-1: Missouri

Mizzou has to make up for the loss of running back Cody Schrader who finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023. The good news for the Tigers though is that it appears on paper they’ll have one of the most favorable SEC schedules of anyone.

40-1: Oklahoma

Year three for head coaches is always a critical year and the pressure will certainly be on Will Venables after how 2023 finished for Oklahoma. Can he and the Sooners make a splash in their first SEC run? Loyalists in Norman may be buying in but there appears to be a lot of work remaining to get Oklahoma back to being a championship contender.

33-1: Southern Cal

USC was among the biggest disappointments in college football this year after starting as a pre-season top 10 team but finishing the regular season just 7-5. Their Big Ten debut season will also have to be done with likely first overall NFL draft pick and former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, too.

33-1: Clemson

After a slow start Dabo Swinney was questioned by fans entering an early-November home contest with Notre Dame. Swinney advised naysayers to buy their stock in Clemson then and the Tigers started their current winning streak that week. Is it a sign of big things to come for Clemson in 2024?

33-1: Texas A&M

How much of a difference does coaching make? The oddsmakers seem to think quite a bit seeing as Texas A&M was just 7-5 this regular season with Jimbo Fisher yet see relatively decent odds to hoist the trophy thanks to the hiring of Mike Elko as the new head coach. Well, that and the monstrous levels of talent they’ve attracted to Aggieland (and done little with recently).

25-1: Notre Dame

Notre Dame finished their 2023 campaign 10-3 but it was what they did in those three that outweighed the 10. Can the offense find a better consistency with Riley Leonard now under center and Mike Denbrock calling plays? If they can, a largely returning great defense could pair nicely and help the Irish land in the CFP.

25-1: Florida State

Do you like Florida State to load up through the transfer portal and return with revenge on their mind after being left out of the College Football Playoff this year? If so a ticket on them will pay you 25-1.

15-1: Ole Miss

Ole Miss has been adding as much as anyone in football through the transfer portal and they’re coming off a couple of their most successful seasons in program history. Can Lane Kiffin help the Rebels make a jump to being champions in 2024-25?

15-1: LSU

Brian Kelly and LSU had high expectations in 2023 but didn’t reach what they wanted to, despite going 10-3 overall. How do the Tigers replace Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels as well as both their coordinators? If they can steer through those waters they’ll certainly have earned a College Football Playoff spot.

12-1: Oregon

Year three of Dan Lanning at Oregon will come with the Ducks in a new conference as Big Ten play begins for them. Oregon was close in 2023 but not close enough. Will they get near the same production as they say goodbye to quarterback Bo Nix? They’ve added former Oklahoma and Central Florida quarterback Dillion Gabriel to help.

10-1: Michigan

Michigan will lose talent but is in a position right now that they’re pretty much reloading. One question: will their head coach stick around for 2024 or will he be in the NFL?

8.5-1: Texas

returned to the big time in 2023 by reaching their first College Football Playoff. Now will they be prepared to learn from their loss to Washington and do some damage if they get there again in 2024?

7-1: Ohio State

The Buckeyes will be without Marvin Harrison, Jr. who is off to the NFL but bring in veteran quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State. Can Ohio State stop the bleeding against Michigan and take over control of the Big Ten again?

5.5-1: Alabama

Alabama hasn’t won a national championship since the 2020 season which seems like not long ago, but is the longest stretch they’ve gone without one under Nick Saban. That begs the question – do they win another with Saint Nick?

4-1: Georgia

Georgia’s only losses the last three seasons have come in the SEC Championship Game twice. Despite not making the playoff this year the route to college football’s national championship will go through Athens again in 2024.

