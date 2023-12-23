What college football bowl games are on today: Saturday matchups, times, TV channels and more
After some scinitillating mid-week action, Saturday bowl games are back with a busy slate of seven games. The day kicks off at 12pm ET in Alabama with the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery (Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois) and the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham (Georgia Tech vs Troy). We'll also see the first Big Ten bowl action as Northwestern takes on Utah in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
And don't forget: we're just about a week away from the College Football Playoff, with highly-anticipated semifinal matchups between Michigan and Alabama and Washington and Texas on New Year's Day. But for now, keep reading for today's full bowl game schedule, including start times, matchups and TV networks.
College Football Bowl Season: Full Schedule and Scores
What college football bowl games are on today?
Saturday, December 23rd
Camellia Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois
Cramton Bowl - Montgomery, Alabama
Birmingham Bowl - 12pm ET on ABC
Georgia Tech vs. Troy
Protective Stadium - Birmingham, Alabama
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ABC
James Madison vs. Air Force
Amon G. Carter Stadium - Fort Worth, Texas
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ESPN
Utah State vs. Georgia State
Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho
68 Ventures Bowl - 7pm ET on ESPN
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan
Hancock Whitney Stadium - Mobile, Alabama
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - 7:30pm ET on ABC
Northwestern vs. Utah
Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
Easypost Hawai’i Bowl - 10:30pm ET on ESPN
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex - Honolulu, Hawaii
When is the College Football Playoff?
The College Football Playoff and the road to the national championship game begins with semifinal matchupes on New Year’s Day (see below for full schedule). The winners of both matchups will appear in the national championship game at 7:30pm on Monday, January 8th at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Alabama (5pm ET on ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs No. 3 Texas (8:45pm ET on ESPN)
