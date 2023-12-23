What college football bowl games are on today: Saturday matchups, times, TV channels and more

After some scinitillating mid-week action, Saturday bowl games are back with a busy slate of seven games. The day kicks off at 12pm ET in Alabama with the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery (Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois) and the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham (Georgia Tech vs Troy). We'll also see the first Big Ten bowl action as Northwestern takes on Utah in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

And don't forget: we're just about a week away from the College Football Playoff, with highly-anticipated semifinal matchups between Michigan and Alabama and Washington and Texas on New Year's Day. But for now, keep reading for today's full bowl game schedule, including start times, matchups and TV networks.

College Football Bowl Season: Full Schedule and Scores

What college football bowl games are on today?

Saturday, December 23rd

Camellia Bowl - 12pm ET on ESPN

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

Cramton Bowl - Montgomery, Alabama

Birmingham Bowl - 12pm ET on ABC

Georgia Tech vs. Troy

Protective Stadium - Birmingham, Alabama

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ABC

James Madison vs. Air Force

Amon G. Carter Stadium - Fort Worth, Texas

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - 3:30pm ET on ESPN

Utah State vs. Georgia State

Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho

68 Ventures Bowl - 7pm ET on ESPN

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan

Hancock Whitney Stadium - Mobile, Alabama

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - 7:30pm ET on ABC

Northwestern vs. Utah

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Easypost Hawai’i Bowl - 10:30pm ET on ESPN

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex - Honolulu, Hawaii

CFB Bowl best bets: Utah-Northwestern, Troy-Duke

When is the College Football Playoff?

The College Football Playoff and the road to the national championship game begins with semifinal matchupes on New Year’s Day (see below for full schedule). The winners of both matchups will appear in the national championship game at 7:30pm on Monday, January 8th at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.



Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Alabama (5pm ET on ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs No. 3 Texas (8:45pm ET on ESPN)

Big Ten Bowl Games 2023: How to Watch, Matchups, Odds for Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and More

Best bets for college football bowl season

With the bowl season betting picture complicated by player opt outs and transfer portal moves, the NBC Sports team has you covered for key insights and analysis. Click here for all you need to know for wagering on each and every bowl game, with spreads and totals courtesy of BetMGM and picks from NBC Sports’ betting experts.

