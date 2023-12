College football bowl game schedule for the 2023-24 season: A full guide for fans.

Think of the college football postseason is more a marathon than a sprint. There's 42 games running from the first series of matchups on Dec. 16 through the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 8.

The ending of a college football is bittersweet. It's as the song goes "the most wonderful of time of the year" but also the ending of another season for the sport until we see it again next August.

The playoff semifinals will be held on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The national title game is being held at NRG Stadium in Houston.

But there's plenty of other intriguing games to watch. Here's the entire lineup:

Myrtle Beach Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 16, Conway, S.C., ESPN, 11 a.m.

MATCHUP: Conference USA/MAC/Sun Belt

New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

DETAILS: Dec. 16, New Orleans, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

MATCHUP: Conference USA vs. Sun Belt

Cure Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 16, Orlando, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

MATCHUP: Group of Five vs. Group of Five

New Mexico Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 16, Albuquerque, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

MATCHUP: Conference USA vs. Mountain West

LA Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 16, Inglewood, Calif., ABC, 7:30 p.m.

MATCHUP: Pac-12 vs. Mountain West

Independence Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 16, Shreveport, La., ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

MATCHUP: Conference USA vs. Mountain West

Famous Toastery Bowl

MATCHUP: Conference USA vs. Mid-American

DETAILS: Dec. 18, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 19, Frisco, Texas, ESPN, 9 p.m.

MATCHUP: Group of Five vs. Group of Five

Boca Raton Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 21, Boca Raton, Fla., ESPN, 8 p.m.

MATCHUP: Group of Five vs. Group of Five

Gasparilla Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 22, Tampa, Fla., ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

MATCHUP: ACC/American/SEC

Birmingham Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 23, Birmingham, Ala., ABC, noon

MATCHUP: ACC/American/SEC

Camellia Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 23, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN, noon

MATCHUP: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force

DETAILS: Dec. 23, Fort Worth, Texas, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

MATCHUP: American vs. Conference USA

Idaho Potato Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 23, Boise, Idaho, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

MATCHUP: MAC vs. Mountain West

68 Ventures Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 23, Mobile, Ala., ESPN, 7 p.m.

MATCHUP: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Las Vegas Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 23, Las Vegas, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

DETAILS: Dec. 23, Honolulu, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

MATCHUP: American vs. Mountain West

Quick Lane Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 26, Detroit, ESPN, 2 p.m.

MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. Mid-American

First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice

DETAILS: Dec. 26, Dallas, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. at-large

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 26, Phoenix, ESPN, 9 p.m.

MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Military Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 27, Annapolis, Md., ESPN, 2 p.m.

MATCHUP: ACC vs. American

Duke's Mayo Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 27, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

MATCHUP: ACC vs. SEC

Holiday Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 27, San Diego, Fox, 8 p.m.

MATCHUP: ACC vs. Pac-12

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs.

DETAILS: Dec. 27, Houston, ESPN, 9 p.m.

MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. SEC

Fenway Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 28, Boston, ESPN, 11 a.m.

MATCHUP: ACC vs. American

Pinstripe Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 28, Bronx, N.Y., ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

MATCHUP: ACC vs. Big Ten

Pop-Tarts Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 28, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

MATCHUP: ACC vs. Big 12

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona

DETAILS: Dec. 28, San Antonio, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Gator Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 29, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN, noon

MATCHUP: ACC vs. SEC

Sun Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 29, El Paso, Texas, CBS, 2 p.m.

MATCHUP: ACC vs. Pac-12

Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. Memphis

DETAILS: Dec. 29, Memphis, Tenn. ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. SEC

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri

DETAILS: Dec. 29, Arlington, Texas, ESPN, 8 p.m.

MATCHUP: At-large vs. At-large

DETAILS: Dec. 30, Atlanta, ESPN, noon

MATCHUP: At-large vs. At-large

Music City Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 30, Nashville, Tenn., ABC, 2 p.m.

MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. SEC

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia

DETAILS: Dec. 30, Miami Gardens, Fla., ESPN, 4 p.m.

MATCHUP: ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC

Barstool Bowl

DETAILS: Dec. 30, Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m.

MATCHUP: MAC vs. Mountain West

ReliaQuest Bowl

DETAILS: Jan. 1, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2, noon

MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. SEC

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee

DETAILS: Jan. 1, Orlando, Fla., ABC, 1 p.m.

MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. SEC

Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Liberty

DETAILS: Jan. 1, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN, 1 p.m.

MATCHUP: At-large vs. at-large

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama

DETAILS: Jan. 1, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN, 5 p.m.

MATCHUP: College Football Playoff semifinal

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas

DETAILS: Jan. 1, New Orleans, ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

MATCHUP: College Football Playoff semifinal

College Football Playoff championship game

DETAILS: Jan. 8, Houston, ESPN, 8 p.m.

MATCHUP: College Football Playoff semifinal winners

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football bowl schedule 2023-24: A look ahead at all 42 games