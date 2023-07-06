Now with Deion Sanders as head coach, Colorado has been one of the biggest stories of the offseason

Even coming off a 1-11 record, Colorado continues to attract a surprising amount of action on the betting market as it begins the Deion Sanders era.

Conference championship odds for the 2023 college football season have been available for quite awhile and Colorado has emerged as the most popular bet to win the Pac-12 crown.

Colorado has +10000 odds to win the Pac-12 at BetMGM, yet it has received 61.1% of the conference title bets and 42.5% of the money. Washington has received slightly more money — 42.7% of the handle — but the Huskies have received just 14.2% of the bets. That’s the second-most behind Colorado.

The Buffs, of course, have been one of the biggest stories of the offseason as they enter their first season with Sanders as head coach. Sanders and his staff have completed a massive roster overhaul to increase the talent level on what was arguably the worst Power Five team in the country in 2022.

Even with so much change on the depth chart, the Buffs are rightly considered a long shot to compete for the conference championship. Colorado, which has a win total number of just 3.5, is tied with Arizona State for the second-worst odds in the league. Only Stanford is worse at +25000.

Colorado is entering its first season with Deion Sanders as its head coach. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

USC is the Pac-12 favorite over Oregon, Washington

USC, in its last year as a Pac-12 member before it departs for the Big Ten alongside UCLA, is the betting favorite to win the league at +200. The Trojans are entering their second season under head coach Lincoln Riley and return Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, both of whom landed with the Trojans from Oklahoma.

With Williams leading the way, USC had one of the best offenses in the country last fall but the defense was a major weakness. Nonetheless, USC was on the verge of a Pac-12 title and potential College Football Playoff spot, but the Trojans lost to Utah in the conference title game.

Utah has won the last two conference titles but has the fourth-best odds to win it in 2023, according to the oddsmakers. Utah is listed at +500, behind USC, Oregon (+300) and Washington (+375).

USC has received 8.4% of the bets and 3.4% of the money, while Utah has received 4.6% of the bets and 1.7% of the money. Oregon, meanwhile, has received 3.4% of the bets and 1.6% of the money.

