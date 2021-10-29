College football betting: Michigan-Michigan State getting tons of action ahead of rivalry showdown

The best part of college football is the rivalries. Few rivalries are bigger than Michigan vs. Michigan State. This year, the stakes are raised as both teams find themselves undefeated and ranked in the top 10. It's no surprise to see this game receiving a ton of interesting action at BetMGM as we head towards Saturday's kickoff.

The public is siding with Michigan State

We all love an underdog, and Saturday's matchup is no different. In the recent past, we've heard Michigan State referred to as "little brother." However, the public is siding with little brother this weekend.

Currently, 67% of bets placed on this game at BetMGM are backing the Spartans to cover as 4-point home underdogs. Michigan State has received more action than any side on Saturday's slate.

Both of these teams still have question marks surrounding them despite their combined 14-0 record. There aren't a whole lot of impressive wins on their resumes. The question marks surrounding the Spartans are a little louder because they have been significantly outgained in some of their wins this season but still managed to pull out the victory.

Michigan State will need a big game from Kenneth Walker if they want to upset Michigan. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Bettors are hoping that the magic continues on Saturday at home in this rivalry game.

Is Michigan the sharp side?

We know the public likes Michigan State, but which sides are the sharps on?

It seems like this could be a classic "Pros vs. Joes" spot. Despite 67% of the bets being on Michigan State, over 63% of the money wagered on this game has been backing the Wolverines.

Additionally, despite the heavy public support for Michigan State, the line in this game has moved to 4 points despite opening at 3.5 points.

Sharp bettors are more likely to react to the fact that Michigan State's underlying numbers suggest it's been a bit fortunate. As we've learned this season, the public is very capable of being on the right side despite what the bigger wallets think.

One big bet on Michigan

One bettor really loves the Wolverines on Saturday. In fact, he's so confident that he gave away a point.

BetMGM reported that they received a $100,000 wager on the Wolverines to cover a five-point spread. Due to the fact that the bettor sold a point, the bettor can win a profit of $105,000 should Michigan win the game by more than five points.

Michigan has won every game they played this season by at least five points outside of their three-point win against Nebraska.

Heavy under support

A Big Ten rivalry game between two teams that love running the ball? In a Northern state late in the month of October? It sure sounds like a game where scoring could be at a premium.

Currently, 81% of the bets placed and 93% of the money wagered on the total in this game have been siding with the under. Despite the lopsided action, the total has only minimally moved. The current total sits at 50.5 points after opening at 51.