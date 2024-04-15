College basketball experts think Eric Musselman will succeed at USC

Commentators on the College Basketball Coast To Coast podcast weighed in on Eric Musselman at USC. People who follow college basketball closely are convinced Musselman can thrive at USC.

Tyler Jones, who hosts his own sports podcast in addition to his work at CBB Coast To Coast, is sold on the USC coach.

“I really like him,” Jones began. “I thought he did a very good job (at Arkansas) — I’m surprised he moved to USC. His offenses have always been fantatsic. That brand of ball should sell well in Southern California. His NBA track record is substantial. If USC is willing to invest, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be an NCAA Tournament team every year.”

T.J. Rives, the host of CBB Coast To Coast, had this more measured view:

“You have to wonder after all the success at Arkansas and only one disappointing sesason, why he would be so anxious to go to a program with so much uncertainty entering the Big Ten, whether it’s L.A. or not. There’s no doubt he can coach, but I’m still not sure about the fit.”

DeShaun Tate of Tate’s Take Hoops said that “It’s gonna help him going back to a market he’s familiar with — he’ll do a great job recruiting. I think he can have more success at USC than Arkansas, and he went to the Elite Eight at Arkansas. It’s (USC) a better destination for recruits. He has a really good balance between being a player’s coach and a coach’s coach. His energy is infectious, and that’s going to help.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire