College basketball: Anoka-Ramsey Golden Rams out-shoot Ridgewater Warriors

Jan. 3—WILLMAR — The Anoka-Ramsey Community College men's basketball team came to town Wednesday to beat Ridgewater College 88-81.

The Golden Rams out-shot the Warriors from the field and the free throw line. Anokra-Ramsey also out-rebounded Ridgewater, 36-31.

The Golden Rams made 50.8% of their field goals, going 30 of 63. They were 6-for-12 from 3-point range, 50%. And, they made 18 of 21 free throws, 85.7%.

Ridgewater shot 44.4% from the field, making 28 of 63 attempts. The Warriors shot 25% from 3-point range, 6-for-24, and 73.1% from the foul line, 19 of 26.

Anoka-Ramsey was led in scoring by Micah Adkins and Ibrahim El-Amin, who each had 19 points. Chaz Franklin added 18.

Adkins is a 6-foot-5 sophomore forward from Stillwater. El-Amin is a 5-11 freshman point guard from Minnetonka. Franklin is a 6-2 sophomore guard from Osseo.

Anoka-Ramsey is coached by Khalid El-Amin, a former Minnesota Mr. Basketball who led Minneapolis North to three state championships and the University of Connecticut to an NCAA championship before being drafted by the Chicago Bulls.

Aiden Wichmann led Ridgewater with 26 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field and an 11-for-11 from the free throw line. Wichmann is a 6-2 freshman guard from Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.

Marwan Abdi added 19 points and eight rebounds and Que Long had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors. Abdi is a 6-4 sophomore forward from St. Peter. Long is a 6-3 sophomore from Enid, Oklahoma.

Ridgewater's next game is at 2 p.m. Saturday against Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin.