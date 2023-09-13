Colin Cowherd pegs coaching the issue for Justin Fields, Bears lack of success originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears and their fans are looking for answers after an unexpectedly gigantic loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 38-20, at Soldier Field.

One NFL analyst believes coaching played a significant factor. Specifically, the lack of offensive minds the Bears have in their camp dampers Justin Fields, in his opinion.

"Every time I watch the Bears it's like 'Hey Justin! Go save us! Go make a great play!'" Colin Cowherd said on The Herd. "Frenetic, out of control, very reliant on running around.

"Jordan Love has a great tutor [Matt LaFleur] to teach him what he's looking at. Justin Fields doesn't and he's on his own. That's what the Bears' offense looks like. But that's Chicago's history. They've never had a great quarterback. They've never had an all-time great receiver."

To Cowherd's point, the Bears have always been about defense.

The 1985 Bears, the Monsters of the Midway and the tough, hard-working city of Chicago that eats up these kinds of teams. Unfortunately, it hasn't translated into a Super Bowl in almost 40 years.

In Cowherd's eyes, the same pattern is continuing. The Bears lack offensive minds in their camp. Matt Eberflus, a defensive-minded coach, is running the team alongside his cohort, including Alan Williams.

Luke Getsy is the leader of the offense and he didn't perform well on Sunday. His concepts and play designs were brutal. They didn't facilitate the offense for Fields and, in some cases, were beyond simple for the NFL. If you're curious about what I mean, take a look at "The QB School" and J.T. O'Sullivan's recent breakdown.

The Packers, on the other hand, look like they've accomplished what most Bears fans fear: developing a new quarterback to overtake the reigns Aaron Rodgers left behind.

Jordan Love excelled against, what's supposed to be, an improved defense on the Bears' end.

He finished with 245 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing over 55% of his passes. Subjectively, he looked comfortable in the pocket, intentional with his passes and athletic when outside the pocket. The only thing he missed from his package was accuracy.

Either way, it was an opposite look from Fields.

"Jordan Love looked comfortable. He didn't look rushed. They had a game plan. He had support," Cowherd said.

It's a stark contrast from the current state of the Bears and Fields. One they will need to fix, quickly, if they want to achieve their long-advocated goal of winning the NFC North.

For that to happen, Cowherd affirms they need better minds in Fields' corner.

"It's calculus. It's always easier with a tutor," Cowherd said.

