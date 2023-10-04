Cole Kmet & Co. come up with well-executed celebration of the year

Against the Broncos last Sunday, Cole Kmet scored two touchdowns on passes from Justin Fields.

On one of the plays, he ran a beautiful fly route, casting a wide open net for Fields to throw to him. Fields delivered, and in a swift motion, Kmet and two sideline workers executed an insanely well-timed celebration.

Check out the video.

Immediately, Kmet drops the ball to find one guy pretending to throw a baseball pitch at him. Kmet swings away at the air ball as another guy imitates a home run robbery attempt at the wall.

Amazing execution.

The celebration couldn't have been timed better. And the NFL X (Twitter) account couldn't help but notice the magic, either.

Hopefully, more celebrations like that are in line for Kmet this season.

